Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 24, 2016 | 2:15am IST

Colombia's long war with FARC

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Close
1 / 34
Three members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) take up positions in trenches around a heavily-fortified rebel camp in the southern Caqueta province, December 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Three members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) take up positions in trenches around a heavily-fortified rebel camp in the southern Caqueta province, December 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Three members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) take up positions in trenches around a heavily-fortified rebel camp in the southern Caqueta province, December 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Close
2 / 34
Colombian soldiers survey an area in San Juanito during fighting with FARC guerrillas, February 1997. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Colombian soldiers survey an area in San Juanito during fighting with FARC guerrillas, February 1997. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Colombian soldiers survey an area in San Juanito during fighting with FARC guerrillas, February 1997. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Close
3 / 34
Two civilians of the town of Dolores are ordered by FARC guerrillas to search a Colombian policeman's clothes for concealed weapons during a siege of the town in Colombia's central Tolima province, November 1999. A fellow wounded policeman lies in the background with a rebel crouching above him. REUTERS/File

Two civilians of the town of Dolores are ordered by FARC guerrillas to search a Colombian policeman's clothes for concealed weapons during a siege of the town in Colombia's central Tolima province, November 1999. A fellow wounded policeman lies in...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Two civilians of the town of Dolores are ordered by FARC guerrillas to search a Colombian policeman's clothes for concealed weapons during a siege of the town in Colombia's central Tolima province, November 1999. A fellow wounded policeman lies in the background with a rebel crouching above him. REUTERS/File
Close
4 / 34
FARC guerrillas take hostage three police captured during an attack in the town of Dolores, November 1997. The captured police were released to the press some hours later. REUTERS/File

FARC guerrillas take hostage three police captured during an attack in the town of Dolores, November 1997. The captured police were released to the press some hours later. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
FARC guerrillas take hostage three police captured during an attack in the town of Dolores, November 1997. The captured police were released to the press some hours later. REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 34
Colombian soldiers carry a FARC guerrilla injured in combat during an attack in Guayabetal Meta province, January 2000. REUTERS/File

Colombian soldiers carry a FARC guerrilla injured in combat during an attack in Guayabetal Meta province, January 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Colombian soldiers carry a FARC guerrilla injured in combat during an attack in Guayabetal Meta province, January 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
6 / 34
A dead civilian lies in the road as Red Cross workers run for protection after an attack in Guayabetal, January 2000. REUTERS/File

A dead civilian lies in the road as Red Cross workers run for protection after an attack in Guayabetal, January 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A dead civilian lies in the road as Red Cross workers run for protection after an attack in Guayabetal, January 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
7 / 34
FARC rebels stand guard during a roadblock after they attacked Silvia town in Cauca province, May 1999. REUTERS/Henry Romero

FARC rebels stand guard during a roadblock after they attacked Silvia town in Cauca province, May 1999. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
FARC rebels stand guard during a roadblock after they attacked Silvia town in Cauca province, May 1999. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 34
A FARC rebel looks at a photo of legendary guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in a temporary rebel headquarters in San Vicente del Caguan, October 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

A FARC rebel looks at a photo of legendary guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in a temporary rebel headquarters in San Vicente del Caguan, October 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
A FARC rebel looks at a photo of legendary guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in a temporary rebel headquarters in San Vicente del Caguan, October 1999. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Close
9 / 34
A Colombian soldier covers his face as he looks at the body of a FARC rebel killed in combat, May 2000. The suspected members of FARC were traveling in two vehicles along a rural road northwest of Bogota, when army troops opened fire killing 10 suspected leftist rebels. REUTERS/File

A Colombian soldier covers his face as he looks at the body of a FARC rebel killed in combat, May 2000. The suspected members of FARC were traveling in two vehicles along a rural road northwest of Bogota, when army troops opened fire killing 10...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
A Colombian soldier covers his face as he looks at the body of a FARC rebel killed in combat, May 2000. The suspected members of FARC were traveling in two vehicles along a rural road northwest of Bogota, when army troops opened fire killing 10 suspected leftist rebels. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 34
A Colombian police officerruns as he holds his weapon during a guerrilla attack in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. Three Colombian policemen and three civilians were killed during the attack. REUTERS/File

A Colombian police officerruns as he holds his weapon during a guerrilla attack in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. Three Colombian policemen and three civilians were killed during the attack. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
A Colombian police officerruns as he holds his weapon during a guerrilla attack in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. Three Colombian policemen and three civilians were killed during the attack. REUTERS/File
Close
11 / 34
Two Colombian soldiers patrol in front at a truck burned by FARC rebels in an illegal roadblock, leaving one civilian dead, March 2002. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz

Two Colombian soldiers patrol in front at a truck burned by FARC rebels in an illegal roadblock, leaving one civilian dead, March 2002. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Two Colombian soldiers patrol in front at a truck burned by FARC rebels in an illegal roadblock, leaving one civilian dead, March 2002. REUTERS/Juan B. Diaz
Close
12 / 34
46 Colombian police held prisoner by FARC rebels huddle in a boat as they are escorted by guerrillas from behind, near the end of a two-day river journey on their way to being freed in a unilateral release, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

46 Colombian police held prisoner by FARC rebels huddle in a boat as they are escorted by guerrillas from behind, near the end of a two-day river journey on their way to being freed in a unilateral release, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
46 Colombian police held prisoner by FARC rebels huddle in a boat as they are escorted by guerrillas from behind, near the end of a two-day river journey on their way to being freed in a unilateral release, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
13 / 34
A Colombian soldier is carried by a Black Hawk helicopter in Puerto Siare, with bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat, August 2001. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

A Colombian soldier is carried by a Black Hawk helicopter in Puerto Siare, with bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat, August 2001. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Colombian soldier is carried by a Black Hawk helicopter in Puerto Siare, with bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat, August 2001. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Close
14 / 34
A Colombian policeman rests on his rifle after a battle against FARC rebels in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. REUTERS/File

A Colombian policeman rests on his rifle after a battle against FARC rebels in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
A Colombian policeman rests on his rifle after a battle against FARC rebels in Granada city, Antioquia province, December 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
15 / 34
Friends of Andres Felipe Perez look at his coffin during his funeral in Buga's police headquarters, December 2001. Andres Felipe, a Colombian boy whose deathbed plea to see his father, kidnapped by FARC rebels, before dying of cancer touched the war-weary nation, sparking fresh outrage at rebel captors who snubbed the boy's last wish. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Friends of Andres Felipe Perez look at his coffin during his funeral in Buga's police headquarters, December 2001. Andres Felipe, a Colombian boy whose deathbed plea to see his father, kidnapped by FARC rebels, before dying of cancer touched the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Friends of Andres Felipe Perez look at his coffin during his funeral in Buga's police headquarters, December 2001. Andres Felipe, a Colombian boy whose deathbed plea to see his father, kidnapped by FARC rebels, before dying of cancer touched the war-weary nation, sparking fresh outrage at rebel captors who snubbed the boy's last wish. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
16 / 34
An elderly woman lies on the road after being injured when a FARC rebel's weapon discharged in Paujil, February 2002. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

An elderly woman lies on the road after being injured when a FARC rebel's weapon discharged in Paujil, February 2002. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An elderly woman lies on the road after being injured when a FARC rebel's weapon discharged in Paujil, February 2002. REUTERS/Jose Gomez
Close
17 / 34
A Colombian police officer attempts to put out a truck fire set by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Colombian police officer attempts to put out a truck fire set by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Colombian police officer attempts to put out a truck fire set by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 34
A Colombian soldier looks at the bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat in La Plata, Huila province, July 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A Colombian soldier looks at the bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat in La Plata, Huila province, July 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Colombian soldier looks at the bodies of FARC rebels killed in combat in La Plata, Huila province, July 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
19 / 34
FARC rebels march through a guerrilla camp deep in the jungles of southern Colombia, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

FARC rebels march through a guerrilla camp deep in the jungles of southern Colombia, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
FARC rebels march through a guerrilla camp deep in the jungles of southern Colombia, June 2001. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
20 / 34
Colombian police and peasants look at a truck burned by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Colombian police and peasants look at a truck burned by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Colombian police and peasants look at a truck burned by FARC rebels in Dagua, Valle province, April 2003. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 34
Ingrid Betancourt, a French-Colombian politician kidnapped in February 2002, is seen in a video released by FARC in 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Ingrid Betancourt, a French-Colombian politician kidnapped in February 2002, is seen in a video released by FARC in 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2007
Ingrid Betancourt, a French-Colombian politician kidnapped in February 2002, is seen in a video released by FARC in 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
22 / 34
Colombian rescue workers try to pull an ambulance from a riverbank after rebels blew up a bridge in San Rafael, Antioquia Province, February 2002. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Colombian rescue workers try to pull an ambulance from a riverbank after rebels blew up a bridge in San Rafael, Antioquia Province, February 2002. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Colombian rescue workers try to pull an ambulance from a riverbank after rebels blew up a bridge in San Rafael, Antioquia Province, February 2002. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Close
23 / 34
Colombian police officers evacuate a body of a comrade fatally shot during a gun battle against FRC rebels in Toribio, April 2005. Three police officers and one girl were killed while 23 people, including eight police officers, were injured in the gun fight. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Colombian police officers evacuate a body of a comrade fatally shot during a gun battle against FRC rebels in Toribio, April 2005. Three police officers and one girl were killed while 23 people, including eight police officers, were injured in the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Colombian police officers evacuate a body of a comrade fatally shot during a gun battle against FRC rebels in Toribio, April 2005. Three police officers and one girl were killed while 23 people, including eight police officers, were injured in the gun fight. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 34
Kidnapped Colombian army Captain Yesid Valero gestures in an undated video obtained by Reuters in July 2007. The video brought news for the first time in four years of the politicians, police and soldiers being held in jungle camps by guerrillas in Latin America's oldest insurgency. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Kidnapped Colombian army Captain Yesid Valero gestures in an undated video obtained by Reuters in July 2007. The video brought news for the first time in four years of the politicians, police and soldiers being held in jungle camps by guerrillas in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2007
Kidnapped Colombian army Captain Yesid Valero gestures in an undated video obtained by Reuters in July 2007. The video brought news for the first time in four years of the politicians, police and soldiers being held in jungle camps by guerrillas in Latin America's oldest insurgency. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
25 / 34
Demonstrators attend a protest against the FARC rebel group in Bogota, February 2008. Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest to demand FARC guerrillas free hostages who have been held for years in secret jungle camps. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Demonstrators attend a protest against the FARC rebel group in Bogota, February 2008. Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest to demand FARC guerrillas free hostages who have been held for years in secret...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2008
Demonstrators attend a protest against the FARC rebel group in Bogota, February 2008. Colombians took to the streets across the country and overseas in a huge protest to demand FARC guerrillas free hostages who have been held for years in secret jungle camps. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
26 / 34
Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter following a rescue operation in Colombia July 2008. Betancourt was rescued after more than six years in the jungle as a captive. REUTERS/Handout

Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter following a rescue operation in Colombia July 2008. Betancourt was rescued after more than six years in the jungle as a captive. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2008
Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt smiles in the helicopter following a rescue operation in Colombia July 2008. Betancourt was rescued after more than six years in the jungle as a captive. REUTERS/Handout
Close
27 / 34
A woman surveys the damage to her house after an attack on a nearby police station, blamed on FARC rebels, in Piendamo, November 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A woman surveys the damage to her house after an attack on a nearby police station, blamed on FARC rebels, in Piendamo, November 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
A woman surveys the damage to her house after an attack on a nearby police station, blamed on FARC rebels, in Piendamo, November 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
28 / 34
Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia, near Meta province, January 2012. Operation "Republica 73" was aimed at destroying labs that belonged to FARC rebels. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia, near Meta province, January 2012. Operation "Republica 73" was aimed at destroying labs that belonged to FARC rebels. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2012
Colombian anti-drug policemen stand guard after burning a cocaine laboratory in Puerto Concordia, near Meta province, January 2012. Operation "Republica 73" was aimed at destroying labs that belonged to FARC rebels. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
29 / 34
Colombian police search for the body of their colleague who was killed by a car bomb at a police station in Villa Rica, February 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Colombian police search for the body of their colleague who was killed by a car bomb at a police station in Villa Rica, February 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2012
Colombian police search for the body of their colleague who was killed by a car bomb at a police station in Villa Rica, February 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
30 / 34
FARC members run during a battle with the Colombian Army in the mountains of Jambalo, in the province of Cauca, July 2012. Cauca province - known colloquially by soldiers as Cauca-kistan for the intensity of combat there - has been one of the hottest regions of the conflict and it is a strategic area for the production and transport of cocaine. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

FARC members run during a battle with the Colombian Army in the mountains of Jambalo, in the province of Cauca, July 2012. Cauca province - known colloquially by soldiers as Cauca-kistan for the intensity of combat there - has been one of the hottest...more

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
FARC members run during a battle with the Colombian Army in the mountains of Jambalo, in the province of Cauca, July 2012. Cauca province - known colloquially by soldiers as Cauca-kistan for the intensity of combat there - has been one of the hottest regions of the conflict and it is a strategic area for the production and transport of cocaine. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
31 / 34
Natalia, daughter of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force, and relatives carry his portrait during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota, August 2012. Flores died in an attack by FARC rebels in the province of Valdivia, Antioquia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Natalia, daughter of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force, and relatives carry his portrait during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota, August 2012. Flores died in an attack by FARC rebels in the province of Valdivia,...more

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2012
Natalia, daughter of Colonel Cristian Flores of the Colombian police force, and relatives carry his portrait during a funeral at a religious center in Bogota, August 2012. Flores died in an attack by FARC rebels in the province of Valdivia, Antioquia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
32 / 34
Students participate in an evacuation drill, in the event that they are caught in a crossfire between the army and FARC rebels, at a school in Toribio, Cauca, September 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Students participate in an evacuation drill, in the event that they are caught in a crossfire between the army and FARC rebels, at a school in Toribio, Cauca, September 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2012
Students participate in an evacuation drill, in the event that they are caught in a crossfire between the army and FARC rebels, at a school in Toribio, Cauca, September 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
33 / 34
A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack blamed on FARC rebels in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province, December 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack blamed on FARC rebels in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province, December 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2013
A police officer reacts amid the ruins of a police station which was destroyed by a bomb attack blamed on FARC rebels in the municipality of Inza in Cauca province, December 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Jun 2016
Gunman takes hostages in German cinema

Gunman takes hostages in German cinema

A gunman took hostages at a cinema in western Germany before police shot him dead.

23 Jun 2016
Britain's Brexit battle

Britain's Brexit battle

Britons will decide on Thursday whether to stay in the EU.

23 Jun 2016
Rising waters in China

Rising waters in China

Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.

22 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast