Colorado cattle drive
Cowboy David Thompson separates cattle from each other in a pen near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. The land where the cattle graze is leased from the Forest Service by third-generation rancher Steve Pargin. Several times a year, he and a crew led...more
Cowboy David Thompson talks on the telephone while eating dinner at the end of the day during a week-long operation to gather cattle, near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson drinks a cup of coffee before leaving for a day of working to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson walks with his dog, Fang, to catch horses that he will use for a day of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson puts a horseshoe on a horse's hoof as he prepares for a week of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson gestures as he loads his horse into a trailer near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rancher Steve Pargin holds a young border collie that cowboy David Thompson had brought to him while they prepare to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson carries the reigns of a horse's headstall while preparing to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson drives his truck to join with a group of other cowboys to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A rodeo champion buckle adorns the belt of cowboy Stetson Mackey as he waits to begin a day of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson works to help a horse regain its footing after it fell inside a trailer on the way to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson inspects a cut on a horse's ear after it fell inside a trailer on the way to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys are pictured past a saddle mount, up on their horses after eating lunch near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rancher Steve Pargin and cowboy David Thompson (R) talk with the rest of the crew during a cattle drive near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys Wyatt Williams (R) and David Thompson work to restrain a calf in order to give it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson looks down on a large herd of cattle during a week of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys Rollo Mangus (L) and David Thompson work to move a large group of calves up a trail during a week-long operation to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rancher Laura Pargin holds a warning flag in an attempt to slow traffic as cowboys push a herd of cattle across Highway 160 near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys push a herd of cattle across Highway 160 near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys (L-R) Grant Gunn, Jody Mangus, Mead Gonzalez, and Georgie Dittmar push cattle through a gate after pushing them across Highway 160 near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A horse bucks as it tries to run from a saddle that had become loose during preparations to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson looks back through trees as he rides his horse near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A cow inspects cowboy David Thompson as he rests on the ground near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys Stetson Mackey (L), Wyatt Williams, and David Thompson (R) rest in the shade of a pine tree after lunch near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cattle cool down and drink water at a man-made reservoir in the mountains near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson sits with his dog, Amelia, as she cools down after a day of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson uses a rope and stick as he works dismounted to move a large group of calves up a trail near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy Rollo Mangus works to cut mothers and their calves away from the larger herd near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys Wyatt Williams and David Thompson restrain a calf as Stetson Mackey prepares to give it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys David Thompson and Wyatt Williams release a calf after giving it medicine near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson separates cattle from each other in a pen near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys David Thompson (L) and Wyatt Williams tease Grant Gunn as he climbs over a fence near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboys (L-R) David Thompson, Grant Gunn, and Mead Gonzalez compare notes with rancher Steve Pargin (R) near Ignacio, Colorado June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson stands with a horse that he will use for a day of gathering cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson removes burrs from his dog Fang that had become stuck to her fur while helping to gather cattle near Ignacio, Colorado June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cowboy David Thompson prepares dinner for himself near Ignacio, Colorado June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Rise of the megacities
Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.
India this week
A look at some of the pictures that caught our eye this week.
Psychic soccer animals
A look at the animals making their predictions as to who will be the winners in the World Cup.
Fly farm
The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.