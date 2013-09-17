Colorado flash floods

Levin Sliker (L) and Elizabeth Aisenbrey (R) look over the water damage in their home after heavy rains caused flooding in Boulder, Colorado September 13, 2013. The National Guard on Friday evacuated a Colorado town cut off by raging floodwaters, while forecasters called for some let-up in record rains that have killed three people, washed out dams and swamped roads across the state. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)