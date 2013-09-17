Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2013 | 12:50am IST

Colorado floods from above

<p>An aerial view shows a farm that lies flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. Search-and-rescue teams bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's flood-stricken landscape, as a week of torrential rains blamed for eight deaths and the destruction of at least 1,600 homes finally gave way to sunny skies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view shows a farm that lies flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. Search-and-rescue teams bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's flood-stricken landscape, as a week of torrential rains blamed for...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An aerial view shows a farm that lies flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. Search-and-rescue teams bolstered by National Guard troops fanned out across Colorado's flood-stricken landscape, as a week of torrential rains blamed for eight deaths and the destruction of at least 1,600 homes finally gave way to sunny skies. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 12
<p>Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 12
<p>Oil storage tanks on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Oil storage tanks on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Oil storage tanks on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 12
<p>A road is cut in half by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A road is cut in half by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A road is cut in half by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 12
<p>Portable buildings lie piled together by flooding in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Portable buildings lie piled together by flooding in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Portable buildings lie piled together by flooding in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 12
<p>An oil well pad and a small herd of cows are surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil well pad and a small herd of cows are surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An oil well pad and a small herd of cows are surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 12
<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 12
<p>An oil well pad is surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil well pad is surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An oil well pad is surrounded by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 12
<p>Mobile homes lie flooded in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Mobile homes lie flooded in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Mobile homes lie flooded in a town in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 12
<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled near portable buildings surrounded with flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled near portable buildings surrounded with flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled near portable buildings surrounded with flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 12
<p>An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

An oil storage tank on a well pad lies toppled by flood waters in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 12
<p>The South Platte river floods its banks in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The South Platte river floods its banks in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

The South Platte river floods its banks in Weld County, Colorado September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Colorado flash floods

Colorado flash floods

Next Slideshows

Colorado flash floods

Colorado flash floods

Flash floods have forced thousands to higher ground.

17 Sep 2013
Washington Navy Yard shooting

Washington Navy Yard shooting

Several are killed in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.

17 Sep 2013
Indian-American crowned Miss America

Indian-American crowned Miss America

Nina Davuluri is the first Indian-American to wear the Miss America crown.

16 Sep 2013
India this week

India this week

Pictures of people who made the news and others who caught our eye in the past week.

15 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures