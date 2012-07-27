Edition:
Colorado mourns

<p>Theresa Hoover (L), mother of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, hugs her son Wil at Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Amon/Pool </p>

<p>Pallbearers escort the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik to a hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>A mourner touches the hearse containing the casket of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Relatives and classmates of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik console each other after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Lasamoa Cross (R), girlfriend of Alexander J. "AJ" Boik, is hugged by Boik's uncle David Hoover next to the hearse after Boik's funeral in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>The Century 16 movie theater where 12 were killed and dozens injured on July 20, 2012, is pictured in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>James Vigil (C), cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, and Medek's sister Amanda (R) look at Micayla's casket after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Marlene Knobbe, grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek, follows her casket out of the church after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Kailyn Vigil, second cousin of massacre victim Micayla Medek, is consoled after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Attendees watch at the funeral of massacre victim Micayla Medek as her casket was loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Amanda Medek, sister of massacre victim Micayla Medek, arrives for her sister's funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>A woman kneels at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Signs drawn on fabric are seen hanging from a tree at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Paulina Cruz, 16, holds a candle at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Family members of those killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings carry posters honoring their relatives after a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A woman holds her hands in prayer during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

