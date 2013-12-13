Colorado school shooting
Students gather and reunite with their parents at a fast food joint across from Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Students walk with their hands raised as they are escorted out of Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A woman puts her arm around a girl as students are reunited with their family members after being escorted out of Arapahoe High School, following a shooting incident where a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13,...more
Law enforcement officers escort students out of Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Police and rescue workers arrive at Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A woman reacts as students are reunited with their family members after being escorted out of Arapahoe High School, following a shooting incident where a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan...more
Students gather outside Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Students hug each other and wait outside Arapahoe High School after being escorted out of the building, following a shooting incident where a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Students gather outside Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Rescue workers and officers make their way to Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
Students walk out of Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A man and a woman hold hands as they wait outside Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
An armed police officer walks outside Arapahoe High School, after a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A man hugs his daughter after she was escorted out of Arapahoe High School, following a shooting incident where a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
A man puts his arm on a family member who was escorted out of Arapahoe High School, following a shooting incident where a student opened fire in the school in Centennial, Colorado, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Semon
