Colourful macaws above Caracas
A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours in massive lines...more
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. Though originally native to rainforests from Panama to Paraguay, they have adapted well to Caracas thanks to the exuberant tropical vegetation surging between skyscrapers....more
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. While the Avila mountain range astride Caracas' northern edge harbors hundreds of bird species, flocks of macaws are increasingly numerous, cruising above streets choked by traffic...more
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. Oblivious to the human-borne stress, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) alight on antennae, roofs and windowsills, a colorful diversion to residents' daily grind. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Macaws fly over buildings in Caracas March 31, 2015. "It's a pleasure, an oasis of calm in this concrete city," said Ivo Contreras, who built a huge steel platform - which he dubs a "macaw-port" - on his roof, where dozens of macaws come to eat...more
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. Red-and-green (Ara chloropterus) and green (Ara militaris) macaws fly through the skies to the rhythm of their unmistakable howls....more
Macaws fly over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas April 1, 2015. Walkers, joggers and picnickers delight in the macaws at green areas, while others feed them from their windows. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Macaws fly in front of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. "The neighbors ask me how come they come to my window and I answer: 'you do not choose macaws, macaws choose you,' said Mercedes Ramirez, a retiree who feeds them sunflower seeds, bananas...more
A macaw stands on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Macaws hang of a TV antenna of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A macaw eats sunflower seeds at a balcony in Caracas March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Macaws fly in front of office buildings in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Vittorio Poggi poses for a picture at his balcony in Caracas April 10, 2015. In the 1970s, the motorcycle-riding Italian immigrant turned heads for being inexplicably chased by a macaw nicknamed "Pancho." The young man, Vittorio Poggi, was an animal...more
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. "When people see macaws flying in the Caracas sky, they think of Vittorio... I think I have done something positive," said Vittorio Poggi,...more
Macaws fly in Caracas April 1, 2015. Vittorio Poggi, talking in a Spanish with an Italian lilt, said he dreams of building a mini zoo for his 20 dogs, cats, two goats, chicken, turtles and peacocks, while nostalgically recalling 'Pancho', the macaw...more
Next Slideshows
Kids at the gun range
A gun store and shooting range near Chicago teaches women and children how to fire handguns.
Hubble: A space odyssey
Twenty-five years have passed since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit.
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage.
Maximum City
Renting apartments in India's financial capital Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.