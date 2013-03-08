Colourful Songhai headdresses
Balkissa Maiga, 17, wears a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. Radical Islamist group MUJAO placed limitations on the wearing of traditional women's headdresses during their nine-month reign in Gao,...more
Balkissa Maiga, 17, wears a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. Radical Islamist group MUJAO placed limitations on the wearing of traditional women's headdresses during their nine-month reign in Gao, which ended in January with the arrival of French and Malian troops. The headdresses, made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair and traditionally worn by elites for special occasions, were criticized by MUJAO who said they were not Islamic enough. Issues surrounding the treatment of women are receiving special attention on March 8, which marks International Women’s Day. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nafissatou Toure, 7, wears a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Hally Bara, an artisan, poses for a picture in front of traditional Songhai and Tuareg headdresses and jewelry she made at the store in her house in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fady Diarra, 25, wears a traditional Songhai beaded head wrap in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Madinatou Soumailou Toure, 15, wears a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Hally Bara, an artisan, attaches a traditional Songhai headdress on Bijou Maiga at Bara's residence in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fady DIcko, 14, wears a traditional Tuareg headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Aminata Toure, 10, wears a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Safiatou Maiga, 8, wears a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Madinatou Soumailou Toure, 15, types a phone number while wearing a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Fatoumata Toure, 15, wears a traditional Songhai headdress made by artisan Hally Bara in Gao, Mali, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
