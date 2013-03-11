Edition:
Colours of India

<p>Pink shoes belonging to Malini Agarwal, blogger-in-chief of missmalini.com, are pictured on the floor in her living room in Mumbai, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A man removes copper wiring from electrical cables outside a scrap shop in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Hindu priest offers prayers next to offerings kept inside a temple during the 'Annakut' festival in Kolkata November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A woman paints a dried clay lamp at her workplace on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A woman sorts through marigolds at a flower market in Mumbai October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is to address the nation in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A performer looks on as he takes part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A woman holding an umbrella walks past rows of umbrellas displayed for sale along a busy street as it drizzles in Kolkata July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindu devotees pull the rope of a "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder (INDIA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY RELIGION)</p>

<p>A worker arranges a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as it is hung out to dry after dyeing it at a workshop in Shardarpara village, south of Kolkata February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>An artist puts the finishing touches to a rangoli, or a mural made out of crushed stone powders, during a media preview for the annual Surajkund Crafts Fair in Surajkund on the outskirts of New Delhi January 31, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>An artist performs a traditional Indian art form of dance called "Ottamthullal" during an annual temple festival in Kochi February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A dancer dressed in a traditional attire poses as she takes part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Schoolchildren perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Participants take part in a gay pride parade in New Delhi November 28, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>A young monk holds a traditional parasol as he waits for the arrival of Tibet's exiled Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Pemayangtse monastery in Pelling in Sikkim December 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A dancer performs during festivities marking the start of annual harvest festival of Onam in Kochi August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>A worker carries red chillies in a tin container for grinding at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Muslim vendor arranges artificial garlands for sale inside his shop ahead of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Workers dry traditional Hindu holy scarves, used during the Navratri festival, in Allahabad, October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A veiled Muslim woman walks past Kalavas, or sacred Hindu threads, at Lal Gopal Ganj, 45 km from Allahabad September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Lamas dressed in costumes perform a "chaam" dance during the Hemis Tsechu festival at the Hemis monastery, 45 km south of Leh, July 12, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

