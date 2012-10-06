Comeback heroines of Bollywood

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. The 1990s superstar made a comeback with 'Aaja Nachle in 2007 which did not work well on the box office. She was a judge on TV reality show recently and will be seen in 'Dedh Ishqiya', reportedly a sequel of the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Ishqiya'. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files