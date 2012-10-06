Comeback heroines of Bollywood
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. The 1990s superstar made a comeback with 'Aaja Nachle in 2007 which did not work well on the box office. She was a judge on TV...more
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. The 1990s superstar made a comeback with 'Aaja Nachle in 2007 which did not work well on the box office. She was a judge on TV reality show recently and will be seen in 'Dedh Ishqiya', reportedly a sequel of the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Ishqiya'. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
Madhuri Dixit smiles during a news conference to promote her movie 'Aaja Nachle', in New Delhi, November 27, 2007. Bollywood's dancing queen Dixit, who returned to the screen after a six-year break,and had said her comeback was prompted by the script...more
Madhuri Dixit smiles during a news conference to promote her movie 'Aaja Nachle', in New Delhi, November 27, 2007. Bollywood's dancing queen Dixit, who returned to the screen after a six-year break,and had said her comeback was prompted by the script of her new movie which is uncannily similar to her life. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. She has made a comeback on screen after 15 years. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. She has made a comeback on screen after 15 years. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sridevi during the making of a television serial "Malini Iyer", in Bombay January 15, 2004. She played the title role of a housewife in the comedy serial. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sridevi during the making of a television serial "Malini Iyer", in Bombay January 15, 2004. She played the title role of a housewife in the comedy serial. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) arrives with her husband Boney (L) and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more
Actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) arrives with her husband Boney (L) and daughters Jhanavi (2nd L) and Khushi (2nd R) for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Karisma Kapoor (2nd-L) and industrialist Sanjay Kapur (L) pose at their wedding in Mumbai September 29, 2003. Looking on is her sister Kareena (R) and mother Babita. Having disappeared from the big screen after her marriage, Karisma returned to...more
Karisma Kapoor (2nd-L) and industrialist Sanjay Kapur (L) pose at their wedding in Mumbai September 29, 2003. Looking on is her sister Kareena (R) and mother Babita. Having disappeared from the big screen after her marriage, Karisma returned to movies in 2012 with Vikram Bhatt's 'Dangerous Ishhq.' REUTERS/Sherwin/Files Crasto SC/FA
Preity Zinta smiles while speaking to a reporter upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. Four years after she starred in 'Heroes', Zinta is making a comeback in her...more
Preity Zinta smiles while speaking to a reporter upon her arrival on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. Four years after she starred in 'Heroes', Zinta is making a comeback in her own debut production titled 'Ishkq In Paris.' REUTERS/Tim/Files
Preity Zinta arrives on the red carpet at the Marrakech 11th International Film Festival (FIFM) closing ceremony December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin/Files
Preity Zinta arrives on the red carpet at the Marrakech 11th International Film Festival (FIFM) closing ceremony December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jean Blondin/Files
Preity Zinta poses for photographers before the start of the first of five one-day cricket matches between India and New Zealand in Napier March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps/Files
Preity Zinta poses for photographers before the start of the first of five one-day cricket matches between India and New Zealand in Napier March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps/Files
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgan salute the crowd as they arrive for the screening of the movie 'My Name is Khan' at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 12, 2010. She took a sabbatical for the birth of her first child...more
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgan salute the crowd as they arrive for the screening of the movie 'My Name is Khan' at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 12, 2010. She took a sabbatical for the birth of her first child and made a splashy return with Kunal Kohli’s 'Fanaa' in 2006. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files
Kajol attends a news conference to promote the movie "My Name is Khan" at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files
Kajol attends a news conference to promote the movie "My Name is Khan" at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files
Ajay Devgan and his wife Kajol pose at the success party of Devgan's film "Golmaal Returns" in Mumbai November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Ajay Devgan and his wife Kajol pose at the success party of Devgan's film "Golmaal Returns" in Mumbai November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
Manisha Koirala waits to greet Nepal's former King Gyanendra during his 65th birthday celebration in Kathmandu July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
Manisha Koirala and her husband Nepalese businessman Samrat Dahal pose in Sievi, Finland July 7, 2010. The couple was spending their honeymoon in Sievi. She will now be in seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s 'Bhoot Returns' next week. REUTERS/Tomi...more
Manisha Koirala and her husband Nepalese businessman Samrat Dahal pose in Sievi, Finland July 7, 2010. The couple was spending their honeymoon in Sievi. She will now be in seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s 'Bhoot Returns' next week. REUTERS/Tomi Hirvinen/Lehtikuva/Files
An assistant applies makeup on the eye of actress Manisha Koirala during the shooting of 'Meghna', a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
An assistant applies makeup on the eye of actress Manisha Koirala during the shooting of 'Meghna', a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Juhi Chawla (R) gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. Chawla's last outing in mainstream Bollywood was 2007's Salaam-e-Ishq. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Juhi Chawla (R) gets ready for a shot during the shooting of "Meghna", a short story film, in Srinagar October 9, 2009. Chawla's last outing in mainstream Bollywood was 2007's Salaam-e-Ishq. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Juhi Chawla poses for a picture during the launch ceremony of a fashion store in Mumbai August 9, 2009. Though she has done smaller roles in films like 'Luck By Chance', she will be starring in 'Son of Sardar' which releases in November 2012....more
Juhi Chawla poses for a picture during the launch ceremony of a fashion store in Mumbai August 9, 2009. Though she has done smaller roles in films like 'Luck By Chance', she will be starring in 'Son of Sardar' which releases in November 2012. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Juhi Chawla smiles as she sits in a car in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh March 19, 2004. Juhi was in the city to shoot a film 'Des Hoya Pardes' directed by Manoj Punj and is being made in both English and Hindi. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files more
Juhi Chawla smiles as she sits in a car in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh March 19, 2004. Juhi was in the city to shoot a film 'Des Hoya Pardes' directed by Manoj Punj and is being made in both English and Hindi. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Amisha Patel poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar in Mumbai January 5, 2009. The actress was last seen in 2007 release 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd' and is now busy producing her own films, some of which will see her...more
Amisha Patel poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar in Mumbai January 5, 2009. The actress was last seen in 2007 release 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd' and is now busy producing her own films, some of which will see her making a return to the big screen. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Amisha Patel performs during the gala awards night of the 2006 Global Indian Film Awards in Kuala Lumpur early December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Amisha Patel performs during the gala awards night of the 2006 Global Indian Film Awards in Kuala Lumpur early December 10, 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture during the 'GQ Men of the Year 2009' awards function in Mumbai September 27, 2009. Widely acclaimed for her debut 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' (2003), the former model made a comeback after a sabbatical from 2005...more
Chitrangada Singh poses for a picture during the 'GQ Men of the Year 2009' awards function in Mumbai September 27, 2009. Widely acclaimed for her debut 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' (2003), the former model made a comeback after a sabbatical from 2005 to 2007 with Sorry Bhai in 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Chitrangada Singh speaks to a television crew after the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Chitrangada Singh speaks to a television crew after the opening news conference of the 13th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
