Comey testifies
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who is not on the committee, watches as former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara listens during former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) (L), Susan Collins (R-ME) (R) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (rear) arrive for former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, speaks to the news media after the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, at the National Press Club in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Mark Warner (D-VA) (L) talks with Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) during former FBI Director James Comey's appearance before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey is shown on a television at a breakfast restaurant in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) (L) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) attend a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director James Comey departs after testifying before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey shakes hands with chairman U.S. Senator Richard Burr during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senators James Risch (L), RIchard Burr (top-R) and Marco Rubio listen as former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man watches a television showing former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in Tonic bar in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Former FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People wait in line hours ahead of time for the start of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
