Comic book wedding

Scott Everhart (L) and Jason Welker stand amid comic books before their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. Midtown Comics delayed the opening of its downtown store for the wedding of Everhart, a healthcare site manager from Columbus, Ohio, and 33-year-old architect Welker. The real-life nuptials, complete with a band, balloons and decorations, coincided with the comic book union of Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, who can move and fly at superhuman speed, and his long-term partner, Kyle, in the series Astonishing X-Men #51. REUTERS/Adrees Latif