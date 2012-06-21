Edition:
Comic book wedding

<p>Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart walk past a wall full of X-Men comic books before their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. A same-sex couple tied the knot at a comic book store in New York on Wednesday to celebrate the first gay nuptials in the superhero world in a new edition from Marvel Comics. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart walk past a wall full of X-Men comic books before their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. A same-sex couple tied the knot at a comic book store in New York on Wednesday to celebrate the first gay nuptials in the superhero world in a new edition from Marvel Comics. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Scott Everhart (L) and Jason Welker stand amid comic books before their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. Midtown Comics delayed the opening of its downtown store for the wedding of Everhart, a healthcare site manager from Columbus, Ohio, and 33-year-old architect Welker. The real-life nuptials, complete with a band, balloons and decorations, coincided with the comic book union of Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, who can move and fly at superhuman speed, and his long-term partner, Kyle, in the series Astonishing X-Men #51. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Scott Everhart (L) and Jason Welker stand amid comic books before their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. Midtown Comics delayed the opening of its downtown store for the wedding of Everhart, a healthcare site manager from Columbus, Ohio, and 33-year-old architect Welker. The real-life nuptials, complete with a band, balloons and decorations, coincided with the comic book union of Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, who can move and fly at superhuman speed, and his long-term partner, Kyle, in the series Astonishing X-Men #51. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) adjusts the tie of Scott Everhart ahead of their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) adjusts the tie of Scott Everhart ahead of their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Scott Everhart and Jason Welker hold each other before exchanging wedding vows at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Scott Everhart and Jason Welker hold each other before exchanging wedding vows at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart kiss after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart kiss after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart pose with their bands on top of an X-Men comic book after exchanging wedding vows at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart pose with their bands on top of an X-Men comic book after exchanging wedding vows at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Friends and media photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart as they kiss during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Friends and media photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart as they kiss during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart prepare to cut a cake after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart prepare to cut a cake after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A man cuts cake for guests after the wedding of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A man cuts cake for guests after the wedding of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) photographs his partner Scott Everhart as he signs their marriage license after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) photographs his partner Scott Everhart as he signs their marriage license after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>A customer holds a copy of Astonishing X-Men #51 while standing in line to purchase the comic book at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A customer holds a copy of Astonishing X-Men #51 while standing in line to purchase the comic book at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Friends photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Friends photograph Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>The band FunikiJam plays at the wedding ceremony of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart (unseen) at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

The band FunikiJam plays at the wedding ceremony of Jason Welker and Scott Everhart (unseen) at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart hold their drinks in front of comic books after their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart hold their drinks in front of comic books after their wedding ceremony in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart are photographed through a glass casing containing comic book characters after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart are photographed through a glass casing containing comic book characters after their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

