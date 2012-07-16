Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2012 | 11:40pm IST

Comic-Con 2012

<p>People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 35
<p>An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 35
<p>A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 35
<p>People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 35
<p>Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 35
<p>Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 35
<p>Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
7 / 35
<p>Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 35
<p>Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 35
<p>An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 35
<p>Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 35
<p>An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 35
<p>A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 35
<p>Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 35
<p>A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 35
<p>Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 35
<p>Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
17 / 35
<p>Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 35
<p>Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 35
<p>A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 35
<p>Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
21 / 35
<p>Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 35
<p>Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 35
<p>A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 35
<p>A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 35
<p>Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Monday, July 16, 2012

Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Close
26 / 35
<p>Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 35
<p>Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 35
<p>Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 35
<p>Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 35
<p>Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
31 / 35
<p>People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 35
<p>Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 35
<p>Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 35
<p>A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 16, 2012

A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Barcelona risque fashion

Barcelona risque fashion

Next Slideshows

Barcelona risque fashion

Barcelona risque fashion

Highlights from the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show.

14 Jul 2012
Top-earning celebs under 30

Top-earning celebs under 30

The ten highest-paid celebrities under 30.

13 Jul 2012
Madonna, with guns blazing

Madonna, with guns blazing

Madonna performs during her MDNA world tour in Brussels.

13 Jul 2012
Celebrity style: Katie Holmes

Celebrity style: Katie Holmes

The fashion of style of actress Katie Holmes.

11 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast