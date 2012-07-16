Comic-Con 2012
People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People wearing costumes walk during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee dressed as the character Charlotte La Bouff from the animated disney movie The Princess and the Frog is seen during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man wearing a costume rides an elevator during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hostesses get ready during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendee Autumn Breeze, who is dressed like the comic character Poison Ivy, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Pete Mendoza of Los Angeles, dressed as The Joker from the Batman movies, walks outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees Delaney Oldenburg (L) and Sabrina Zaitz, who are wearing costumes inspired by the webcomic Homestuck, ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees dressed as characters from the video game Skullgirls pose during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee wearing a Superman costume asks a question during a panel for "Man of Steel" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Girls wearing Cinderella (L), Ariel the Little Mermaid (R) and Minnie Mouse (3rd R) costumes sit on the floor during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee dressed as a Tusken Raider from the movie series Star Wars poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman is seen dressed up as the character "Creeper" from the video game Minecraft during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees wearing costumes pose for a photo during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A couple dressed up as zombies kisses during a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees made-up like zombies walk during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Edward Gonzalez (R), 12, takes a photo of Chuck Roquemore, who's dressed as Nick Fury from The Avengers, outside the exhibit halls at Comic-Con International in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendee Annie Cox, who is dressed like the character Barbara Thorson from the comic I Kill Giants, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendee Abby Laundy, who is wearing a costume inspired by the video game BioShock, poses during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person wearing a mouse mask walks through the crowd during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Kristen Stewart arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Christoph Waltz speaks during a panel for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Zach Galifianakis smiles during a panel for "The Campaign" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as the character "Ichigo" from the Japanese manga and anime series Bleach is seen during the Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A young girl dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Robert Pattinson arrives for a panel discussion for the upcoming film "The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2" at Comic-Con in San Diego, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Ian McKellen smiles during a panel for the film "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kate Beckinsale speaks during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jamie Foxx poses on the red carpet for the film "Django Unchained" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for "Resident Evil: Retribution" during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director of the movie Quentin Tarantino speaks during a panel for "Django Unchained" during Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Biel smiles during a panel for "Total Recall" during the Comic Con International Convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees ride an escalator during Comic-Con international convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman dressed up as a zombie takes part in a zombie walk in the Gaslamp Quarter during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Barcelona risque fashion
Highlights from the Pasarela 080 Barcelona Fashion Show.
Top-earning celebs under 30
The ten highest-paid celebrities under 30.
Madonna, with guns blazing
Madonna performs during her MDNA world tour in Brussels.
Celebrity style: Katie Holmes
The fashion of style of actress Katie Holmes.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.