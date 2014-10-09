Comic-Con NY
Brad Trechak, from New Jersey, holds a sign inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Costumed attendees ride an escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, looks at her phone near costumed attendees inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ashlee Mantione, dressed as the "Dark Nurse" from the "Silent Hill 2" video game, poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee poses at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Star Wars R2D2 is seen inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman dress as the character "Cat Woman" stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trevor Olson, from Minnesota, dressed as the character "Joker", poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee dressed as "Bane" walks inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee takes the escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kim Kwai dressed as the character "Cat Woman", stands on a street corner outside of the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait in line to enter New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee dressed as "Whiplash" poses outside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kyle Thomas-Franklin, dressed as a character from virtual idol "Hatsune Miku ", stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee holds a sign at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman crosses 10th avenue on way to the New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three...more
People dressed in costume enter New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football...more
Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, poses inside New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to...more
