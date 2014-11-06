Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 6, 2014 | 11:26pm IST

Coming ashore

Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, after some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A medical worker (top, 3rd R) takes the temperature of a would-be immigrant at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Red Cross members carry a would-be immigrant on a stretcher, to a vehicle at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria, Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Would-be immigrants step into a truck on Maspalomas beach next to policemen on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Would-be immigrants sit inside a truck at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
