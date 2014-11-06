Coming ashore
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, after some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, November 5, 2014.
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
A medical worker (top, 3rd R) takes the temperature of a would-be immigrant at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Red Cross members carry a would-be immigrant on a stretcher, to a vehicle at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria, Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants step into a truck on Maspalomas beach next to policemen on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants sit inside a truck at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Next Slideshows
CMA Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.
CMA Awards red carpet
The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.
Catalonia - the consultation of citizens
The wealthy region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on independence from Spain after a court declared such a vote against the...
Guy Fawkes Night
Protesters around the world take part in the Million Mask March organized by Anonymous.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.