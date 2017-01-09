Edition:
Mon Jan 9, 2017

Coming of age in Japan

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

