Coming of age in Japan
Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age...more
Japanese women in kimonos ride a train after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. According to a government announcement, about 1,210,000 men and women who were born in 1993 reached coming of age this year and the number is 10,000 fewer people than last year. The figure is the smallest number since the government started counting in 1968. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japanese women in kimonos pose for pictures after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A 20-year-old woman holds her smartphone as she waits for her friends at a train station before a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Kanon Nagasato, 20, holds a cigarette after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Maho Yamaguchi, 20, wears a kimono with origami accessories on her hair as she poses after a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japanese women in kimonos attend a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Japanese women in kimonos and men, aged 20, ride a roller-coaster during their Coming of Age Day event at an amusement park in Tokyo, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
