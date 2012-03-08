Coming to America
Jutarat Sawatpoon (L), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, boards a school bus outside her host family's home in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. This year, 11 students from China, Thailand, Germany and elsewhere account for nearly 20% of high school enrollment, bringing cash and a welcome splash of diversity to an isolated patch of the Great Plains. Grant-Deuel is not alone. Across the United States, public high schools in struggling small towns are putting their empty classroom seats up for sale. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jon Wold, next to his wife Kerry and their two foreign exchange students Davy Lin from Taiwan (2nd R) and Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea (2nd L) leads the table in prayer before dinner in Revillo, South Dakota, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, and Tina Chuang from Pingtung, Taiwan teach choreography to elementary students after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin (C) , a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany joke around in the hallways at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (REAR), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, cheers during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ian Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan,Taiwan, uses a map to show students at Grant-Deuel School where the other exchange students are from in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, poses for a photo with her Valentine's Day present taken by Troy Hoyles, whose family is hosting the student in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hee-hyeon Han (R) from South Korea takes a break from her piano practice to send text messages as Tina Chuang, from Pingtung, Taiwan (C) and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany share a laugh in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pedro Moreno Martinez (L), a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain and Greta Terlaak (R) from Ottersweier, Germany play with children as part of their mentoring program at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, translates students names into Chinese characters at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, plays a card game with pre-school student Jesse Schneck at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, walks through the halls to deliver balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, stops by her locker between classes at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taiwan and Kenny Wold, a member of his host family are reflected in a mirror covered in family photos in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tina Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan cuts out paper hearts to use for Valentine's Day presents in the cafeteria at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon (C), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, joins teammates on the Grant-Deuel School girls' junior varsity basketball team for a cheer after a practice in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tina Chuang (R), a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan joins her fellow cheer team members Jutarat Sawatpoon (C) from Thailand, and Amy Wang from Shenyang, China, during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (L), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, jokes around with her host Barb Hoyles and her dog "Muffin" while waiting for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (R), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, leaves her host family's house with friend Trinity Novy for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea practices on her piano in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng (2nd L), a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, sits on the bench with her teammates from the Grant-Deuel School Girls' junior varsity basketball team during a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China,fills up helium balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan attends a class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, in this photo taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, listens to her junior high science teacher at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan walks to class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
