Coming to the theater
Actors Tilo Nest (L) and Mavie Hoerbiger perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Simon Stephen's 'Wastwater' in Vienna, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singers Stephane Degout, Christine Schaefer (bottom) and Frederic Antoun (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Greek choreographer and performer Athanasia Kanellopoulou wears a mask as she takes part in the dress rehearsal of her solo dance theatre performance "Penelope: Dust in our Awakened Dreams" at the Mediterranean Institute Theatre Programme theatre in Valletta, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Actors Guenter Franzmeier (L) Simon Mantei (centre L) Heike Kretschmer (centre R) Patrick O. Beck (2nd R) and Nanette Waidmann (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in Vienna, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Alan Opie, playing Leon Klinghoffer performs during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Clare Presland (L) and Jesse Kovarsky perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actors Doerte Lyssewski (R) and Katharina Lorenz perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Actors Sandra Cervik (R) as Valerie and Erwin Steinhauer as Zauberkoenig perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Christine Schaefer (L) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Actress Sunnyi Melles performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of the piece 'Fool of Love', an orchestration of Shakespeare-sonnets, at Burghteater in Vienna, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singer Christine Schaefer (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actors perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Actors Nicholas Ofczarek (L) and Doerte Lyssewski perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singers Stephane Degout and Stella Grigorian (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actors Claudia Sabitzer (L) and Patrick O. Beck perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in Vienna, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singer Stephane Degout (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actress Barbara Petritsch performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singers and dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actors Helmut Lohner (R) and Andrea Jonasson perform during a dress rehearsal of Henrik Ibsen's play 'John Gabriel Borkman' at Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Singers Stephane Degout (R) and Jerome Varnier perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Actors Thomas Mraz as Oskar and Alma Hasun (front) as Marianne perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
