Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 26, 2012 | 8:25am IST

Coming to the theater

<p>Actors Tilo Nest (L) and Mavie Hoerbiger perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Simon Stephen's 'Wastwater' in Vienna, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors Tilo Nest (L) and Mavie Hoerbiger perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Simon Stephen's 'Wastwater' in Vienna, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Tilo Nest (L) and Mavie Hoerbiger perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Simon Stephen's 'Wastwater' in Vienna, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
1 / 25
<p>Singers Stephane Degout, Christine Schaefer (bottom) and Frederic Antoun (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Singers Stephane Degout, Christine Schaefer (bottom) and Frederic Antoun (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singers Stephane Degout, Christine Schaefer (bottom) and Frederic Antoun (L) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
2 / 25
<p>Greek choreographer and performer Athanasia Kanellopoulou wears a mask as she takes part in the dress rehearsal of her solo dance theatre performance "Penelope: Dust in our Awakened Dreams" at the Mediterranean Institute Theatre Programme theatre in Valletta, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

Greek choreographer and performer Athanasia Kanellopoulou wears a mask as she takes part in the dress rehearsal of her solo dance theatre performance "Penelope: Dust in our Awakened Dreams" at the Mediterranean Institute Theatre Programme theatre in...more

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Greek choreographer and performer Athanasia Kanellopoulou wears a mask as she takes part in the dress rehearsal of her solo dance theatre performance "Penelope: Dust in our Awakened Dreams" at the Mediterranean Institute Theatre Programme theatre in Valletta, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
3 / 25
<p>Actors Guenter Franzmeier (L) Simon Mantei (centre L) Heike Kretschmer (centre R) Patrick O. Beck (2nd R) and Nanette Waidmann (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in Vienna, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

Actors Guenter Franzmeier (L) Simon Mantei (centre L) Heike Kretschmer (centre R) Patrick O. Beck (2nd R) and Nanette Waidmann (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in...more

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Guenter Franzmeier (L) Simon Mantei (centre L) Heike Kretschmer (centre R) Patrick O. Beck (2nd R) and Nanette Waidmann (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in Vienna, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
4 / 25
<p>Alan Opie, playing Leon Klinghoffer performs during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Alan Opie, playing Leon Klinghoffer performs during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Alan Opie, playing Leon Klinghoffer performs during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 25
<p>Clare Presland (L) and Jesse Kovarsky perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Clare Presland (L) and Jesse Kovarsky perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Clare Presland (L) and Jesse Kovarsky perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 25
<p>Actors Doerte Lyssewski (R) and Katharina Lorenz perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors Doerte Lyssewski (R) and Katharina Lorenz perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Doerte Lyssewski (R) and Katharina Lorenz perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
7 / 25
<p>Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
8 / 25
<p>Actors Sandra Cervik (R) as Valerie and Erwin Steinhauer as Zauberkoenig perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Actors Sandra Cervik (R) as Valerie and Erwin Steinhauer as Zauberkoenig perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna,...more

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Sandra Cervik (R) as Valerie and Erwin Steinhauer as Zauberkoenig perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
9 / 25
<p>Singer Christine Schaefer (L) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Singer Christine Schaefer (L) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singer Christine Schaefer (L) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
10 / 25
<p>Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
11 / 25
<p>Actress Sunnyi Melles performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of the piece 'Fool of Love', an orchestration of Shakespeare-sonnets, at Burghteater in Vienna, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actress Sunnyi Melles performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of the piece 'Fool of Love', an orchestration of Shakespeare-sonnets, at Burghteater in Vienna, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actress Sunnyi Melles performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of the piece 'Fool of Love', an orchestration of Shakespeare-sonnets, at Burghteater in Vienna, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
12 / 25
<p>Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Ignaz Kirchner (L) and Joachim Meyerhoff perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
13 / 25
<p>Singer Christine Schaefer (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Singer Christine Schaefer (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singer Christine Schaefer (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
14 / 25
<p>Actors perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
15 / 25
<p>Actors Nicholas Ofczarek (L) and Doerte Lyssewski perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

Actors Nicholas Ofczarek (L) and Doerte Lyssewski perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Nicholas Ofczarek (L) and Doerte Lyssewski perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Tennessee Williams' play "Endstation Sehnsucht" (A Streetcar named Desire) at Burgtheater in Vienna, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
16 / 25
<p>Singers Stephane Degout and Stella Grigorian (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Singers Stephane Degout and Stella Grigorian (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singers Stephane Degout and Stella Grigorian (R) perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actors Claudia Sabitzer (L) and Patrick O. Beck perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in Vienna, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors Claudia Sabitzer (L) and Patrick O. Beck perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in Vienna, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Claudia Sabitzer (L) and Patrick O. Beck perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Maxim Gorky's 'Kinder der Sonne' (Children of the Sun) at Volkstheater in Vienna, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
18 / 25
<p>Singer Stephane Degout (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Singer Stephane Degout (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singer Stephane Degout (C) performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
19 / 25
<p>Actress Barbara Petritsch performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actress Barbara Petritsch performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actress Barbara Petritsch performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Elfriede Jelinek's play "Winterreise" (Winter Journey) at the Akademietheater in Vienna, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
20 / 25
<p>Singers and dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Singers and dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singers and dancers perform during a dress rehearsal of John Adam's opera "The Death of Klinghoffer" at the ENO in London, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
21 / 25
<p>Actors Helmut Lohner (R) and Andrea Jonasson perform during a dress rehearsal of Henrik Ibsen's play 'John Gabriel Borkman' at Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actors Helmut Lohner (R) and Andrea Jonasson perform during a dress rehearsal of Henrik Ibsen's play 'John Gabriel Borkman' at Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Helmut Lohner (R) and Andrea Jonasson perform during a dress rehearsal of Henrik Ibsen's play 'John Gabriel Borkman' at Theater in der Josefstadt in Vienna, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
22 / 25
<p>Singers Stephane Degout (R) and Jerome Varnier perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Singers Stephane Degout (R) and Jerome Varnier perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Singers Stephane Degout (R) and Jerome Varnier perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Ambroise Thomas' opera 'Hamlet' at Theater an der Wien in Vienna, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
23 / 25
<p>Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
24 / 25
<p>Actors Thomas Mraz as Oskar and Alma Hasun (front) as Marianne perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

Actors Thomas Mraz as Oskar and Alma Hasun (front) as Marianne perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna, January 30,...more

Thursday, April 26, 2012

Actors Thomas Mraz as Oskar and Alma Hasun (front) as Marianne perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Oedoen von Horvath's play "Tales from the Vienna Wood" (Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald) at Theatre in der Josefstadt in Vienna, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Zimmerman family photos

Zimmerman family photos

Next Slideshows

Zimmerman family photos

Zimmerman family photos

Family snapshots from George Zimmerman's childhood.

26 Apr 2012
Africa's poaching problem

Africa's poaching problem

Elephant and rhino poaching is surging, driven by the growing purchasing power of Asia's newly affluent classes.

26 Apr 2012
Rodney King book signing

Rodney King book signing

Rodney King promotes his memoir book titled "The Riot Within." The L.A. Riots 20 years ago started after police officers were acquitted after being accused of...

26 Apr 2012
Extreme fishing

Extreme fishing

A look at the extreme ways some people go to catch their seafood.

25 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast