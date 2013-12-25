Edition:
Commemorating Arbain

<p>Shi'ite Muslims prepare hot coals before others walk on it during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in Ahmedabad December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man carrying a child walks on hot coals during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in Ahmedabad December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim man walks on hot coals during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in Ahmedabad December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim covered in blood cries as he listens to a cleric (unseen) delivering a sermon inside a Imam Bara (a Shi'ite religious place) during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in Hyderabad December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims take part in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>Shi'ite pilgrims beat their chests in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the Shrines of Imam al-Abbas and Imam al-Hussein during the religious ceremony of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>Shi'ite pilgrims beat their chests in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the Shrines of Imam al-Abbas and Imam al-Hussein during the religious ceremony of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>Shi'ite pilgrims beat their chests in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa</p>

<p>Sufis attend a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>Sufis attend a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013.REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims take part in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims take part in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

<p>Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims take part in a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain in Kerbala, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Baghdad, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed</p>

