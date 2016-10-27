Edition:
Commoner Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, in this December 17, 2009 file photo. Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday on April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks in her rear view mirror while watching the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, southern England May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour in a traditional Maltese fishing boat during the State Visit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is watched by gardener Norm Dunn (L) and her husband Prince Philip (R) as she plants a 'Black Sally' gum tree in the grounds of Government House in Canberra March 14, 2006. REUTERS/Will Burges

Onlookers watch as Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) leaves after a visit to West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex, southern England October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the new Asiatic lion enclosure at London Zoo, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits a Waitrose supermarket in the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain's Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Ian Jones/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip (R), after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (bottom R) watches during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

