Commonwealth Bank Series: Australia v India

<p>Australia's Matthew Wade hits a boundary during their one-day international cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>India's captain MS Dhoni (R) remonstrates to umpire Billy Bowden (C) of New Zealand after Australia's David Hussey fended off a return with his hand during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (L) watches as Australia's David Hussey fends off a return with his hand during India's one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Australia's Matthew Wade (R) watch as David Hussey (C) fends off a return with his hand during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

<p>Suresh Raina (L) and team mate Irfan Pathan lie on the ground after they collided when Rania caught out Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Suresh Raina catches out Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Suresh Raina (L) collides with team mate Irfan Pathan after Rania caught out Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Australia's David Warner (R) drives the ball as Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Australia's Peter Forrest plays a ball from Praveen Kumar onto his stumps during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Suresh Raina (L) congratulates team mate Praveen Kumar after he took the wicket of Australia's Peter Forrest during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim</p>

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (L) runs out Australia's Michael Hussey (R) during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Ravichandran Ashwin (L) runs out Australia's Michael Hussey (R) during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Praveen Kumar (4th R) is congratulated by his teammates for taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson (2nd L) during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Praveen Kumar(C) celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Shane Watson (L) during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Praveen Kumar jumps in the air after he dismissed Australia's Shane Watson (front) during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Teammates congratulate Australia's stand-in captain Shane Watson (C) for taking the wicket of Suresh Raina during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Sachin Tendulkar looks over his shoulder as he walks from the field after being run out by Australia's David Warner during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Australia's Brett Lee gives a light hearted thumbs up to umpire Billy Bowden of New Zealand after he bowled a bouncer to Gautam Gambhir which went to the boundary and was judged leg byes during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Gautam Gambhir defends a bouncer from Australia's Brett Lee which went to the boundary and was judged leg byes during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Australia's Brett Lee (behind) and Michael Hussey (R) congratulate teammate David Warner (top) for running out Sachin Tendulkar during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus (L) dismisses Virender Sehwag (R) caught and bowled during their one-day international cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>India's captain MS Dhoni (R) remonstrates to umpire Billy Bowden (2nd R) of New Zealand after Australia's David Hussey fended off a return with his hand during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Umpires Billy Bowden (L) of New Zealand and Simon Taufel of Australia hold a midfield discussion after Australia's David Hussey fended off a return with his hand during the one-day international cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Umesh Yadav (L) and Virat Kohli (C) make comments to Australia's David Hussey (R) as he walks from the field after he was dismissed during their one-day international cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Australia's David Hussey (L) hits a boundary during their one-day international cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus appeals successfully for the wicket of India's MS Dhoni during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>India's MS Dhoni walks from the field after being dismissed by Australia's Ben Hilfenhaus during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Australia's Michael Hussey catches out India's Irfan Pathan during their one-day international cricket match at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

