Commonwealth Bank Series: India v Sri Lanka at Hobart
Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Suresh Raina (L) stands next to Virat Kohli as he celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during India's Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan for catching out Virender Sehwag during their Tri-Series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara bowls next to Sachin Tendulkar during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan on reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) shakes hands with team mate Kumar Sangakkara during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan celebrates reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Praveen Kumar fumbles a catch in the outfield during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by his teammates after he dismissed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during their one-day international cricket match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (R) is run out by India's Vinay Kumar (L) during their one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
