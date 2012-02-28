Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2012 | 5:10pm IST

Commonwealth Bank Series: India v Sri Lanka at Hobart

<p>Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 24
<p>Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Suresh Raina plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
2 / 24
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates beating Sri Lanka in their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
3 / 24
<p>Suresh Raina (L) stands next to Virat Kohli as he celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Suresh Raina (L) stands next to Virat Kohli as he celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Suresh Raina (L) stands next to Virat Kohli as he celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
4 / 24
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
5 / 24
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
6 / 24
<p>Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli celebrates reaching his century during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
7 / 24
<p>Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
8 / 24
<p>Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
9 / 24
<p>Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
10 / 24
<p>Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during India's Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during India's Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during India's Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
11 / 24
<p>Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan for catching out Virender Sehwag during their Tri-Series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan for catching out Virender Sehwag during their Tri-Series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan for catching out Virender Sehwag during their Tri-Series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
13 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara bowls next to Sachin Tendulkar during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara bowls next to Sachin Tendulkar during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara bowls next to Sachin Tendulkar during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
14 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls during their Tri-series one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
15 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan on reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan on reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (L) congratulates Tillakaratne Dilshan on reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
16 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
17 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) shakes hands with team mate Kumar Sangakkara during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) shakes hands with team mate Kumar Sangakkara during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (L) shakes hands with team mate Kumar Sangakkara during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
18 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan celebrates reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan celebrates reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan celebrates reaching a century during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
19 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
20 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara plays a shot during their one-day international cricket match against India at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
21 / 24
<p>Praveen Kumar fumbles a catch in the outfield during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Praveen Kumar fumbles a catch in the outfield during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Praveen Kumar fumbles a catch in the outfield during their one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
22 / 24
<p>Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by his teammates after he dismissed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during their one-day international cricket match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by his teammates after he dismissed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during their one-day international cricket match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) is congratulated by his teammates after he dismissed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during their one-day international cricket match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
23 / 24
<p>Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (R) is run out by India's Vinay Kumar (L) during their one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (R) is run out by India's Vinay Kumar (L) during their one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera (R) is run out by India's Vinay Kumar (L) during their one-day international cricket match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The shelling of Homs

The shelling of Homs

Next Slideshows

The shelling of Homs

The shelling of Homs

The scene within the besieged Syrian city.

28 Feb 2012
Tsunami: Before and after

Tsunami: Before and after

The moment when the tsunami struck Japan and the same view today.

28 Feb 2012
Deadly train derailment

Deadly train derailment

A passenger train derails in southern Ontario, Canada killing at least three people.

28 Feb 2012
Protests over Koran burning

Protests over Koran burning

Protests rage in the Muslim world over the desecration of copies of the Koran.

27 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast