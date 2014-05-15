Edition:
Communal violence in Hyderabad

<p>A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thursday, May 15, 2014

<p>Security personnel stand guard after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Security personnel stand guard as smoke billows from residential houses after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A mob carrying swords and sticks stand next to police after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Family members carry their injured relative to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A motorcycle set on fire by a mob burns during clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

