Communal violence in Hyderabad
A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Security personnel stand guard after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Security personnel stand guard as smoke billows from residential houses after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A mob carrying swords and sticks stand next to police after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members carry their injured relative to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A motorcycle set on fire by a mob burns during clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
