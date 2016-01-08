Concept cars at CES
A Mercedes-Benz IAA (Intelligent Aerodynamic Automobile) concept car is displayed during the 2016 CES trade show. The car can change shape under certain driving conditions, to increase fuel efficiency. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
BMW's Vlatko Kalinic demonstrates a gesture control feature to control the radio volume in a 2016 BMW 750i sedan. Germans love the latest wave of touch-free car controls, which respond to the flick of a wrist or the swipe of a hand, as it means no...more
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The rear of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during Herbert Diess' keynote address. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A video shows batteries on a car chassis during the unveiling of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Journalists take a look at the Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The screen in Delphi's automated vehicle shows the car stopping on its own after communicating with a stop light at an intersection. Using advanced software and hardware, Delphi's vehicle can communicate with streets, signs, traffic lights, other...more
Volkmar Tanneberger, head of electric and electronic development at Volkswagen, discusses the features of the Volkswagen e-Golf Touch electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A 2016 Chevrolet Volt is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The cockpit of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Journalists look over the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. The car will have a 200-mile range and cost about $30,000, said General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A real-time 3D map, generated by LiDAR sensors, is shown on a monitor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
