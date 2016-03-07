Concept cars
BMW presents the 'Vision Next 100' concept car. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A three-seater Toyota Kikai concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Visitors take pictures of Nissan Motor Co's concept car Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mercedes-Benz Concept IAA car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rear view of the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Journalists surround the DS concept car Divine. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. ...more
A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Toyota's RiN concept vehicle, a car designed to promote healthy living with seats that make the driver and passengers sit upright, a steering wheel that senses the driver's mood and visual displays to promote calm, is displayed in 2007....more
Cadillac's Concept car at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, November 2010 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle is seen in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X" in an image released in 2005. REUTERS/File
A Kia Pop electric concept car displayed at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The one-litre concept car "L1" from Volkswagen on display in Frankfurt, September 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a General Motors' staff member during an event to unveil its concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A model drives a Toyota i-REAL concept car at the Shanghai International Auto show, April 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Toyota's Triathlon Race Car in Kuala Lumpur, May 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
German carmaker Adam Opel presents the full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach) at a demonstration, October 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Visitors look at Nissan Motor Co's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle at the LA Auto Show, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Nissan Pivo2 concept car at the Geneva Car Show, March 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle is unveiled at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Visitors watch an Opel Monza Concept car at the stand of German car manufacturer Opel at the Frankfurt Motor Show, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A Zoe Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed during an exhibition of electric vehicle at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A GTbyCitroen concept car is seen at the Moscow Auto Salon 2010 (the Moscow International Motor Show), August 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle",General Motors and its China joint venture partner SAIC Motor Corp, are showcased during an event to unveil its new concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Cricket Craze
Pictures of cricket fans dressing up, cheering for their team, or generally having fun for the love of the game.
Celebrating Shivaratri
Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.