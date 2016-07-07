Concept cars
AeroMobil, a flying car prototype, is pictured during a ceremony in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
BMW presents the 'Vision Next 100' concept car. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People look at the BMW 'Vision Next 100' concept car in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. ...more
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicle in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Journalists surround the DS concept car Divine. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicles in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A three-seater Toyota Kikai concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rear view of the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Visitors look at Nissan's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co
A Nissan Pivo2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Kia Pop electric concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X". REUTERS/File
The concept car "L1" from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a GM staff member in Shanghai. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Toyota's Triathlon Race Car. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
German carmaker Adam Opel's full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The "smart for-us" concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Opel Monza Concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A Cadillac Concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Eid celebrations across India
Muslims across India celebrate Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Jagannath Rath Yatra in India
Glimpses of the Jagannath Rath Yatra from across the country.
Living as a refugee in India
Pictures of refugees who are living in various regions of India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.