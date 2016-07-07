Edition:
Concept cars

AeroMobil, a flying car prototype, is pictured during a ceremony in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
BMW presents the 'Vision Next 100' concept car. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
People look at the BMW 'Vision Next 100' concept car in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicle in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Journalists surround the DS concept car Divine. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicles in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
A three-seater Toyota Kikai concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Rear view of the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2010
Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2007
Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2007
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Visitors look at Nissan's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2013
A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Honda's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2011
A Nissan Pivo2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A Kia Pop electric concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Friday, October 01, 2010
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2011
Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X". REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
The concept car "L1" from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2009
An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a GM staff member in Shanghai. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2010
Toyota's Triathlon Race Car. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2006
German carmaker Adam Opel's full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2011
A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2009
The "smart for-us" concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2012
The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2009
Opel Monza Concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2013
A Cadillac Concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, November 18, 2010
