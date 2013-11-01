Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 2, 2013 | 2:30am IST

Concept cars

<p>A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car displayed at the company's showroom in Yokohama, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car displayed at the company's showroom in Yokohama, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car displayed at the company's showroom in Yokohama, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
1 / 31
<p>A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South...more

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
2 / 31
<p>A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
3 / 31
<p>Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle is seen in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co</p>

Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle is seen in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle is seen in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co

Close
4 / 31
<p>A Kia Pop electric concept car displayed at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A Kia Pop electric concept car displayed at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A Kia Pop electric concept car displayed at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
5 / 31
<p>Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X" in an image released in 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X" in an image released in 2005. REUTERS/File

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X" in an image released in 2005. REUTERS/File

Close
6 / 31
<p>A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii at a pre-Tokyo Motor show reception in a showroom in Tokyo, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 31
<p>An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a General Motors' staff member during an event to unveil its concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a General Motors' staff member during an event to unveil its concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Saturday, November 02, 2013

An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a General Motors' staff member during an event to unveil its concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 31
<p>The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Saturday, November 02, 2013

The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
9 / 31
<p>The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Saturday, November 02, 2013

The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
10 / 31
<p>Visitors watch an Opel Monza Concept car at the stand of German car manufacturer Opel at the Frankfurt Motor Show, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Visitors watch an Opel Monza Concept car at the stand of German car manufacturer Opel at the Frankfurt Motor Show, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Visitors watch an Opel Monza Concept car at the stand of German car manufacturer Opel at the Frankfurt Motor Show, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Close
11 / 31
<p>Visitors look at Nissan Motor Co's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Visitors look at Nissan Motor Co's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Visitors look at Nissan Motor Co's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
12 / 31
<p>A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A model sits in a Haval E concept car from China's Great Wall Auto at Auto China 2012 in Beijing, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 31
<p>German carmaker Adam Opel presents the full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

German carmaker Adam Opel presents the full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, November 02, 2013

German carmaker Adam Opel presents the full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 31
<p>A model drives a Toyota i-REAL concept car at the Shanghai International Auto show, April 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A model drives a Toyota i-REAL concept car at the Shanghai International Auto show, April 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A model drives a Toyota i-REAL concept car at the Shanghai International Auto show, April 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
15 / 31
<p>A Nissan Pivo2 concept car at the Geneva Car Show, March 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A Nissan Pivo2 concept car at the Geneva Car Show, March 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A Nissan Pivo2 concept car at the Geneva Car Show, March 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
16 / 31
<p>Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
17 / 31
<p>Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach) at a demonstration, October 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach) at a demonstration, October 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach) at a demonstration, October 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
18 / 31
<p>A Lightning Hybrids LH4 prototype hybrid sport sedan outside the company's headquarters in Loveland, Colorado, June 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A Lightning Hybrids LH4 prototype hybrid sport sedan outside the company's headquarters in Loveland, Colorado, June 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A Lightning Hybrids LH4 prototype hybrid sport sedan outside the company's headquarters in Loveland, Colorado, June 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 31
<p>The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle is unveiled at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle is unveiled at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, November 02, 2013

The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle is unveiled at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 31
<p>Cadillac's Concept car at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, November 2010 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Cadillac's Concept car at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, November 2010 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Cadillac's Concept car at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, November 2010 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 31
<p>A Zoe Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed during an exhibition of electric vehicle at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A Zoe Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed during an exhibition of electric vehicle at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A Zoe Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed during an exhibition of electric vehicle at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
22 / 31
<p>Toyota's RiN concept vehicle, a car designed to promote healthy living with seats that make the driver and passengers sit upright, a steering wheel that senses the driver's mood and visual displays to promote calm, is displayed in 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Toyota's RiN concept vehicle, a car designed to promote healthy living with seats that make the driver and passengers sit upright, a steering wheel that senses the driver's mood and visual displays to promote calm, is displayed in 2007....more

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Toyota's RiN concept vehicle, a car designed to promote healthy living with seats that make the driver and passengers sit upright, a steering wheel that senses the driver's mood and visual displays to promote calm, is displayed in 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
23 / 31
<p>A GTbyCitroen concept car is seen at the Moscow Auto Salon 2010 (the Moscow International Motor Show), August 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A GTbyCitroen concept car is seen at the Moscow Auto Salon 2010 (the Moscow International Motor Show), August 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A GTbyCitroen concept car is seen at the Moscow Auto Salon 2010 (the Moscow International Motor Show), August 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
24 / 31
<p>A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car is displayed at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
25 / 31
<p>The interior of the Ford Lincoln 'C' Concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

The interior of the Ford Lincoln 'C' Concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Saturday, November 02, 2013

The interior of the Ford Lincoln 'C' Concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
26 / 31
<p>The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle at the LA Auto Show, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle at the LA Auto Show, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, November 02, 2013

The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle at the LA Auto Show, December 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 31
<p>EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle",General Motors and its China joint venture partner SAIC Motor Corp, are showcased during an event to unveil its new concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle",General Motors and its China joint venture partner SAIC Motor Corp, are showcased during an event to unveil its new concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Saturday, November 02, 2013

EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle",General Motors and its China joint venture partner SAIC Motor Corp, are showcased during an event to unveil its new concept car in Shanghai, March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
28 / 31
<p>Toyota's Triathlon Race Car in Kuala Lumpur, May 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Toyota's Triathlon Race Car in Kuala Lumpur, May 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Saturday, November 02, 2013

Toyota's Triathlon Race Car in Kuala Lumpur, May 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
29 / 31
<p>A Kangoo Z.E. (zero emission) concept car at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A Kangoo Z.E. (zero emission) concept car at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Saturday, November 02, 2013

A Kangoo Z.E. (zero emission) concept car at the Renault Champs Elysees showroom in Paris, November 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
30 / 31
<p>The one-litre concept car "L1" from Volkswagen on display in Frankfurt, September 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

The one-litre concept car "L1" from Volkswagen on display in Frankfurt, September 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Saturday, November 02, 2013

The one-litre concept car "L1" from Volkswagen on display in Frankfurt, September 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A collection of best pictures from India.

01 Nov 2013
On the banks of Yamuna

On the banks of Yamuna

Capturing life on the banks of the holy Yamuna river.

01 Nov 2013
Halloween around the world

Halloween around the world

Halloween costumes and celebrations around the world.

01 Nov 2013
Gay wedding in Oklahoma

Gay wedding in Oklahoma

A same-sex couple exchanges marriage vows in a state where gay marriage is banned by receiving a marriage license through the Cheyenne Arapaho Tribe, a...

01 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures