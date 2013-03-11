Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2013 | 10:05pm IST

Conclave countdown

<p>Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, March 11, 2013

Priests walk through the colonnade of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will begin their conclave inside the Sistine Chapel on Tuesday to elect a new pope. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
1 / 23
<p>Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Monday, March 11, 2013

Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican is seen from a hilltop in Rome, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
2 / 23
<p>Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Saint Peter's Square is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 23
<p>The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

The chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel is seen from the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 23
<p>A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

A worker carries chairs inside Saint Peter's Basilica during the preparations for the election of the new Pope at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 23
<p>Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Tourists take photos inside Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 23
<p>Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Renato Martino of Italy walks past a policeman near Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
7 / 23
<p>Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada walks through Saint Peter's Square as he leaves at the end of a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 23
<p>Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Shadows of tourists are cast across a papal crest dedicated to Pope Pius XII on the floor of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 23
<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, March 11, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel before the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
10 / 23
<p>Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

Workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 23
<p>French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin rides his bicycle as he arrives for a meeting in the Synod Hall at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 23
<p>People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

People queue to purchase special edition stamps in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 23
<p>A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, March 11, 2013

A priest chats on his phone as he watches workers put up a red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 23
<p>A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Monday, March 11, 2013

A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
15 / 23
<p>A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

A picture of the late Pope John Paul II is seen on a rosary, for sale in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
16 / 23
<p>A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, March 11, 2013

A fresco of the Madonna is seen illuminated at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
17 / 23
<p>Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, March 11, 2013

Media films the stove at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
18 / 23
<p>Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, March 11, 2013

Tables for the Cardinals are seen at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 23
<p>A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, March 11, 2013

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
20 / 23
<p>A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Monday, March 11, 2013

A view of the Saint Marta residence where the Cardinals will stay during the conclave at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
21 / 23
<p>Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo of Brazil (R) arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
22 / 23
<p>People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, March 11, 2013

People walk in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Odds on the next pope

Odds on the next pope

Next Slideshows

Odds on the next pope

Odds on the next pope

British and Irish bookies set their odds on who they think will be the next pope. A look at the top 15 candidates and two dark horses.

11 Mar 2013
Mars Base Utah

Mars Base Utah

Scientists, students, and enthusiasts simulate a manned Mars mission in the Utah desert.

11 Mar 2013
Day at the Ostrich races

Day at the Ostrich races

Arizona's annual Ostrich Festival gives the birds a day of exercise.

11 Mar 2013
Colours of India

Colours of India

From the festival of Holi to the make-up worn by classical dancers, India is a land of colours.

11 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast