Coney Island mermaids
A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant arrives to take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants dressed as Presidential candidates take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant dressed as mermaid goes to swim after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
