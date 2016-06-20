Edition:
Mon Jun 20, 2016 | 8:25pm IST

Coney Island mermaids

A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
A participant arrives to take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants dressed as Presidential candidates take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
A participant dressed as mermaid goes to swim after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
