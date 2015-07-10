Edition:
Confederate flag comes down

The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina July, 10, 2015. South Carolina removed the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds on Friday to chants of "USA, USA!," after three weeks of emotional debate over the banner, a symbol of slavery and racism to many, but of Southern heritage and pride to others. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Friday, July 10, 2015
The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

The Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

The Confederate battle flag is removed from the pole at the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

The Confederate battle flag is removed from the pole at the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley (C) watches as the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley (C) watches as the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honor guard removes the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honor guard removes the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Two boys watch as the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Two boys watch as the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honour guard removes the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honour guard removes the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People gather to witness the Confederate battle flag permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

People gather to witness the Confederate battle flag permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honor guard removes the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honor guard removes the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Retired Army Sergeant 1st class E. Byers (R) watches as the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Retired Army Sergeant 1st class E. Byers (R) watches as the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A member of an honor guard hands over the Confederate battle flag after it was removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

A member of an honor guard hands over the Confederate battle flag after it was removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reverend Jesse Jackson waves an American flag before the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reverend Jesse Jackson waves an American flag before the Confederate battle flag is permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia July, 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honor guard prepares to remove the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Honor guard prepares to remove the Confederate battle flag permanently from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Ben Byrdie, 26, of West Columbia, waves a South Carolina state flag after the Confederate battle flag was permanently removed from the South Carolina statehouse grounds during a ceremony in Columbia, South Carolina, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spoke to a gathered crowd before signing a legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, in Columbia, United States, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Reverend David Kennedy, of the New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church of Laurens, SC, cheers after South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley signed legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

State police guard the capitol grounds after South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley signed legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley signs legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds, in Columbia, South Carolina July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks to a gathered crowd before signing a legislation permanently removing the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds in Columbia, United States, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honor the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A horse drawn carriage carries the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney past the Confederate flag and onto the grounds of the South Carolina State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church, was one of nine people killed inside the Charleston church in a mass shooting. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ernest Branch (L), who is black, shakes hands with a man carrying a Confederate battle flag, who is white and declined to give his name, during a rally to have the Confederate flag flying on the grounds of the State Capitol removed in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Branch said that while he respects that the man carries the flag because of his heritage, Branch feels it should not fly on the grounds of the State House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Eight year-old Ian Rutledge poses for a photograph before a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jay Bender holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

