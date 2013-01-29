Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 30, 2013 | 1:25am IST

Confined by a blood feud

<p>An Albanian elementary school teacher conducts a home lesson for Zef, 12, Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, three Albanian kids who have spent their entire childhood locked inside their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

An Albanian elementary school teacher conducts a home lesson for Zef, 12, Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, three Albanian kids who have spent their entire childhood locked inside their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, in the village of...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

An Albanian elementary school teacher conducts a home lesson for Zef, 12, Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, three Albanian kids who have spent their entire childhood locked inside their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
1 / 12
<p>Marsel, 7, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming victims of a blood feud, tries to dry his wet sneakers in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Marsel, 7, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming victims of a blood feud, tries to dry his wet sneakers in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Marsel, 7, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming victims of a blood feud, tries to dry his wet sneakers in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
2 / 12
<p>Zef, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, looks out of the window beyond his own front yard in the village of Bardhaj, January 25, 2013. For Zef, that is as far as he and his younger siblings are allowed outside their home over the past 10 years because the aggrieved family has imposed on their family the harsh rule of the Kanun, a 15th century Balkan code that gives it the right to kill the man who pulled the trigger in retribution. But a modern-day interpretation of the Kanun after Albania toppled communism means not just males from the offending family but even children and women might not be spared. Children and women are considered untouchable under the medieval code that many use to justify the killings, which have increased since Albania toppled communism two decades ago, but no one is considered safe nowadays unless the aggrieved family does not expressly pledge to spare them. The government, which has been unsuccessfully trying to stamp out the phenomenon, provides the family with a subsidy of 22 euro a month and a teacher visits the children twice a week to help them catch up with lessons. The family refused to reveal their family name for fear of retaliation. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Zef, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, looks out of the window beyond his own front yard in the village of Bardhaj, January 25, 2013. For Zef, that is as far as he and his...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Zef, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, looks out of the window beyond his own front yard in the village of Bardhaj, January 25, 2013. For Zef, that is as far as he and his younger siblings are allowed outside their home over the past 10 years because the aggrieved family has imposed on their family the harsh rule of the Kanun, a 15th century Balkan code that gives it the right to kill the man who pulled the trigger in retribution. But a modern-day interpretation of the Kanun after Albania toppled communism means not just males from the offending family but even children and women might not be spared. Children and women are considered untouchable under the medieval code that many use to justify the killings, which have increased since Albania toppled communism two decades ago, but no one is considered safe nowadays unless the aggrieved family does not expressly pledge to spare them. The government, which has been unsuccessfully trying to stamp out the phenomenon, provides the family with a subsidy of 22 euro a month and a teacher visits the children twice a week to help them catch up with lessons. The family refused to reveal their family name for fear of retaliation. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
3 / 12
<p>Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, a pair of brother and sister respectively who have never left their house since their family was forced to lock themselves up in their house to avoid being victims of a blood feud, play in their room inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, a pair of brother and sister respectively who have never left their house since their family was forced to lock themselves up in their house to avoid being victims of a blood feud, play in their room inside their house in...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, a pair of brother and sister respectively who have never left their house since their family was forced to lock themselves up in their house to avoid being victims of a blood feud, play in their room inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
4 / 12
<p>Marsela, aged 9, takes care of the family cow inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the capital Albanian Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Marsela, aged 9, takes care of the family cow inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the capital Albanian Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Marsela, aged 9, takes care of the family cow inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the capital Albanian Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
5 / 12
<p>Zef, Marsel and Marsela, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, hug their teacher who comes twice a week to help them with lessons in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Zef, Marsel and Marsela, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, hug their teacher who comes twice a week to help them with lessons in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Zef, Marsel and Marsela, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, hug their teacher who comes twice a week to help them with lessons in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
6 / 12
<p>Marsela, aged 9, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home for the last 10 years to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, stands in the yard of their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Marsela, aged 9, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home for the last 10 years to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, stands in the yard of their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana,...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Marsela, aged 9, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home for the last 10 years to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, stands in the yard of their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
7 / 12
<p>Marsela, aged 9, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home for the last 10 years to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, takes linen from a wardrobe, in their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Marsela, aged 9, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home for the last 10 years to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, takes linen from a wardrobe, in their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Marsela, aged 9, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home for the last 10 years to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, takes linen from a wardrobe, in their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
8 / 12
<p>Zefi, 12, Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, who have spent their entire childhood locked inside their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, play on their bed inside their home, in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Zefi, 12, Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, who have spent their entire childhood locked inside their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, play on their bed inside their home, in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana,...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Zefi, 12, Marsel, 7, and Marsela, 9, who have spent their entire childhood locked inside their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, play on their bed inside their home, in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
9 / 12
<p>Zefi, 12, holds a pillow while his sister Marsela, 9, takes care of their cow inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Zefi, 12, holds a pillow while his sister Marsela, 9, takes care of their cow inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Zefi, 12, holds a pillow while his sister Marsela, 9, takes care of their cow inside their house in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
10 / 12
<p>Zefi, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, walks with firewood in his arms in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Zefi, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, walks with firewood in his arms in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben...more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Zefi, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, walks with firewood in his arms in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
11 / 12
<p>Zef, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, looks out of the window beyond his own front yard in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi</p>

Zef, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, looks out of the window beyond his own front yard in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana January 25, 2013....more

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Zef, 12, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming the victims of a blood feud, looks out of the window beyond his own front yard in the village of Bardhaj, north of the Albanian capital Tirana January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Unusual weapons at gun buyback

Unusual weapons at gun buyback

Next Slideshows

Unusual weapons at gun buyback

Unusual weapons at gun buyback

Shotguns, rifles, and even a missile launcher are encountered at a gun buyback program in Seattle.

29 Jan 2013
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

Competitors brave water, mud, and fire in an annual race to raise money for charity.

29 Jan 2013
Living with wolves

Living with wolves

Life with a wolf researcher who even eats with his subjects.

29 Jan 2013
Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Police and protesters clash on the second anniversary of the uprising.

29 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast