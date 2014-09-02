Edition:
Conflict in east Ukraine

A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists stand in front of destroyed trains at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes next to a relative before being put into ambulance for the transportation at a military hospital in Kiev, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Shells are seen in a Ukrainian army camp near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A rocket and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from a Ukrainian army position towards pro-Russian separatists near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A burnt trolley bus lies on a square near a railway station, after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, sit on the ground as they are assigned to clean a street in Snizhne, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Pro-Russian separatist guards his position at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Pro-Russian separatists walk at a destroyed war memorial on Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Servicemen sit atop a vehicle as they travel through the steppe near the village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov region, Russia, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Foreign military attaches look at an unmanned aerial vehicle seized from pro-Russian separatists in eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Weapons are seen at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The remains of a piece of ammunition is seen on the road near Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian servicemen play basketball in a school building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Armored vehicle tracks are seen near train wagons on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Public activists and relatives of soldiers who they say are surrounded by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine try to get into the defense ministry building during a protest in Kiev August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A group of Russian servicemen, who are detained by Ukrainian authorities, attend a news conference in Kiev, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A pro-Russian separatist looks at a burned car with the bodies of victims killed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

