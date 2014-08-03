Conflict in Gaza

Edition:
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers stand next to the grave of their comrade Lieutenant Hadar Goldin during his funeral in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Israeli soldiers stand next to the grave of their comrade Lieutenant Hadar Goldin during his funeral in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinians carry a wounded man following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at a United Nations-run school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians carry a wounded man following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at a United Nations-run school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade return to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade return to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

Relatives react after the death of three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives react after the death of three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Monday, August 04, 2014

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers look towards Gaza from Israel August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers look towards Gaza from Israel August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian family salvages belongings from the ruins of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian family salvages belongings from the ruins of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

An Israeli soldier adjusts a national flag as he rides atop a tank near the border, after returning to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier adjusts a national flag as he rides atop a tank near the border, after returning to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian carries a wounded boy following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at a United Nations-run school, where displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian carries a wounded boy following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at a United Nations-run school, where displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

Rescue workers search for victims as Palestinians gather around the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed at least nine members from the al-Ghol family, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Rescue workers search for victims as Palestinians gather around the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed at least nine members from the al-Ghol family, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian girl taking shelter in a United Nations-run school looks out a classroom window following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at the school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl taking shelter in a United Nations-run school looks out a classroom window following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at the school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers wait at a bus stop near Kibbutz Saad outside southern Gaza August 3, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Hebrew "To the soldiers thank you for protecting us!" REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers wait at a bus stop near Kibbutz Saad outside southern Gaza August 3, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Hebrew "To the soldiers thank you for protecting us!" REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Monday, August 04, 2014

A relative reacts at a badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that killed three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, as bloodstains are seen on a damaged wall in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative reacts at a badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that killed three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, as bloodstains are seen on a damaged wall in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers ride a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Israeli soldiers ride a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian girl carries a child across rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian girl carries a child across rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian woman reacts upon seeing her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman reacts upon seeing her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Monday, August 04, 2014

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Monday, August 04, 2014

A Palestinian man reacts upon seeing destruction in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man reacts upon seeing destruction in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinians carry the bodies of Palestinians in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians carry the bodies of Palestinians in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinian children, whom medics said were wounded by Israeli shelling, receive treatment at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children, whom medics said were wounded by Israeli shelling, receive treatment at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinians walk through rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians walk through rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Monday, August 04, 2014

Family members of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Family members of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Monday, August 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers are seen atop a tank outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers are seen atop a tank outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Monday, August 04, 2014

Smoke and flames are seen during Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke and flames are seen during Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Monday, August 04, 2014

Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
