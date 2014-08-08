Edition:
Conflict in Gaza

Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike August 8, 2014. The Israeli military responded with air strikes at "terror sites" across the Gaza Strip after militants launched rockets from the enclave, an Israeli military spokesman said. Islamist militants resumed rocket fire from the coastal enclave into Israel as a 72-hour ceasefire expired at 8 a.m. on Friday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The mother of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts as she is comforted during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A boy is treated by medical staff after sustaining injuries from an explosion, at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Israeli civilians and journalists hide during an air raid attack near the Israel-Gaza border as rockets are fired from Gaza to Israel August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian boy rides in a car driving past residential buildings in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A boy sleeps in a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A girl looks through the window of a minibus as her family prepares to leave the Beit Hanoun neighborhood in Gaza City August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man with his son look through the destroyed building of a mosque in the Shejaia neighborhood in Gaza City, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A boy holds a friend's bicycle amid ruins in the Shejaia neighborhood in Gaza City August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Palestinians ride a donkey in Beit Lahiya town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during the Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

An Israeli soldier sleeps at a military post just outside the border with the Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Tank shells are seen lying on the ground of a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli tanks are seen in a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier smokes a hookah at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A boy holds a Palestinian flag during a rally in support of Hamas, in Gaza City August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Youths play at a fountain in Gaza City August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A crowd gathers during a rally in support of Hamas, in Gaza City August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A Palestinian sits amid the ruins of destroyed homes in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A tree stands amid the ruins of destroyed homes in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian boy stands next to the remains of a mosque in Khuzaa town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli reserve soldier checks a tank track near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian woman loads her suitcases onto a luggage cart before crossing into Gaza through Israel's Erez crossing August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers pick up cigarette butts left by comrades near the border with Gaza August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian man is seen through the window of a damaged building as he climbs amid the ruins in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

