Conflict in the Congo
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to new positions as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to new positions as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A wounded Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier receives treatment as they battle the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A wounded Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier receives treatment as they battle the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains at a camp used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains at a camp used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier carries his weapons as he moves to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier carries his weapons as he moves to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains of a shelled truck used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers assess remains of a shelled truck used by M23 rebels after fighting them out of Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers pose for a photograph as they celebrate winning a Kibati village during their battle with M23 rebels outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers pose for a photograph as they celebrate winning a Kibati village during their battle with M23 rebels outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers arrest two suspected rebels as they advance to a new position during their battle with M23 fighters in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya more
Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldiers arrest two suspected rebels as they advance to a new position during their battle with M23 fighters in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier displays a machete as they moves to new position in a battle against the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) soldier displays a machete as they moves to new position in a battle against the M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.N. peacekeepers drive in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as they patrol the road towards Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.N. peacekeepers drive in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as they patrol the road towards Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man stands outside the ruins of his house struck by a mortar bomb during an operation in Goma town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man stands outside the ruins of his house struck by a mortar bomb during an operation in Goma town in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Wounded Congolese army fighters receive treatment inside a ward at the HEAL Africa teaching hospital in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Wounded Congolese army fighters receive treatment inside a ward at the HEAL Africa teaching hospital in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners
Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners to mark its National Day, with the exception of political dissidents.
The descent of Syria
A look at Syria's decline in recent years as anti-Assad sentiment escalates to a full-blown battle between government supporters and the Free Syrian Army.
U.N. investigates gas attack
U.N. chemical weapons experts spend a third day investigating the site of the apparent gas attack in Syria.
Israelis line up for gas masks
Thousands of Israelis line up for gas masks, spurred on by fears that a Western military strike in Syria could ensnare their own country in war.
MORE IN PICTURES
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.