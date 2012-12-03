Congo's rebel movement
Government army FARDC soldiers use mobile phones to record a video in the town of Sake, some 27 km (17 miles) west of Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A government army FARDC soldier stands in the town of Sake, some 27 km (17 miles) west of Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy dances to celebrate government army FARDC soldiers' return to Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People dance and sing around government army FARDC soldiers as they celebrate their return to Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman dances to celebrate government army FARDC soldiers return to Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
M-23 rebel fighters ride in a truck as they withdraw from Goma December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man in a vehicle carries a cross during a funeral procession in front of M-23 rebel fighters as the rebels withdraw from Goma December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A newly deployed police officer (R) walks in Goma port December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A government army FARDC soldier sits inside a building in a military base in Goma December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
M23 rebel fighters walk up a hill in Mushake, west of Goma November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A M23 rebel fighter holds his RPG as they prepare for withdrawal from Karuba, west of Goma, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
M23 rebel fighters take a break as they withdraw near the town of Sake, west of Goma November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A M23 rebel fighter walks past a resident as they withdraw from the town of Sake, west of Goma November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A M23 rebel fighter walks past residents as they withdraw from the town of Sake, west of Goma, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Congolese army soldier adjusts his ammunition belt in Minova, west of Goma, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
M23 rebel fighters sit in a truck as they withdraw near the town of Sake, west of Goma November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Congolese Revolutionary Army fighter collects bullets from the floor at a military barracks abandoned by fleeing government soldiers in Goma, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A woman walks through a hole made by escaping prisoners at the main prison in Goma, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A child walks through an abandoned Internal Displaced People camp in Nyaruchinga, near Goma, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A boy carries a goat along a road near the town of Sake, west of Goma, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
M23 rebel fighters walk as they withdraw near the town of Sake, west of Goma November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
M23 rebel fighters walk as they withdraw near the town of Sake, west of Goma November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced families flee renewed fighting between the Congolese Revolutionary Army and Congolese army in Mugunga, near Goma, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg
A child stands near the body of a dead Congolese government soldier in Nyaruchinga, near Goma, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
People gather to listen to the first address by the M23 rebels spokesperson Vianney Kazarama at a stadium in Goma, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Police officers stand in a line as they listen to their commander in front of a police station in Goma December 2, 2012. Hundreds of rebel fighters, singing and brandishing weapons, pulled out of Congo's eastern border city of Goma on Saturday, raising hopes for negotiations to end the insurgency. The withdrawal of the M23 rebel movement from Goma on Lake Kivu, a strategic hub in Democratic Republic of Congo's war-scarred east, was agreed in a deal brokered by presidents of the Great Lakes states under Uganda's leadership a week ago. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic (DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS SOCIETY)
Men carry boxes with ammunition for M-23 rebel fighters in Mushake, west of Goma November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A M23 rebel guards weapons returned by the government's army in Goma, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Children play on a burnt truck that belonged to the Congolese army in Ndosho near Goma, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
People walk around an empty cell after the prisoners escaped from it, at the main prison in Goma, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Congo's rebel movement
