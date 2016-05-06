Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 4:45pm IST

Congress protest in Delhi

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C), former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) and Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top-C) take part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C), former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) and Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top-C) take part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C), former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) and Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top-C) take part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (L) is greeted by Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party's President Sonia Gandhi (C) looks on before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (L) is greeted by Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party's President Sonia Gandhi (C) looks on before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (L) is greeted by Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party's President Sonia Gandhi (C) looks on before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A supporter of Congress party listens a speech by the party's president Sonia Gandhi (unseen) before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A supporter of Congress party listens a speech by the party's president Sonia Gandhi (unseen) before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A supporter of Congress party listens a speech by the party's president Sonia Gandhi (unseen) before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her son and the party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrive to address their supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her son and the party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrive to address their supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her son and the party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrive to address their supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi addresses her supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi addresses her supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi addresses her supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses his supporters before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses his supporters before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses his supporters before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (centre R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (centre R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (centre R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party shouts slogans as others try to cross police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party shouts slogans as others try to cross police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party shouts slogans as others try to cross police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Congress party holds a toy rifle as he takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A supporter of Congress party holds a toy rifle as he takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A supporter of Congress party holds a toy rifle as he takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Supporters of Congress party break police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Congress party break police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Supporters of Congress party break police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
