Congress protest in Delhi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C), former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) and Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top-C) take part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6,...more
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (L) is greeted by Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party's President Sonia Gandhi (C) looks on before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016....more
A supporter of Congress party listens a speech by the party's president Sonia Gandhi (unseen) before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (L) and her son and the party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrive to address their supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi addresses her supporters before what the party calls "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party's vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses his supporters before what the party calls as "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi pushes security member to make way for herself as she takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (centre R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of India's main opposition Congress party shouts slogans as others try to cross police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (C) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Congress party holds a toy rifle as he takes part in what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Supporters of Congress party break police barricades during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi (R) and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (blue turban) cross a police barricade during what the party calls as a "Save Democracy" march to parliament in New Delhi, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Building collapse in Kenya
Rescue workers are still finding survivors under the rubble of a building that collapsed last week.
China's bullet trains
China has the world's longest high-speed rail network, more than the rest of the world combined.
Remembering the Holocaust
Thousands gather at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau to commemorate the Holocaust.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.