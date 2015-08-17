Edition:
Conscious clubbing

Club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London, August 11, 2015. Morning dance parties with names like "Morning Gloryville" and "Daybreaker" are gathering steam in cities across the world, giving rise to a movement known as "conscious clubbing". Its founders aim to create the energy and community of electronic dance parties with fruit smoothies and coffee instead of the drugs and alcohol more common after nightfall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman performs at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Club-goers perform yoga stretches at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman sells a natural stimulant organic drink at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman holds her child as club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A DJ reacts as club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller holds her cup of fruit smoothie at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A club-goer arrives at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Yoga practitioners perform at "Morning Gloryville" at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sign advertsing tea is seen as a club-goer dances at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A club-goer wearing a suit dances at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A reveller dances with her child at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A club-goer stretches outside 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A club-goer dances at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman dances at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

