Club-goers dance at 'Morning Gloryville' at the Ministry of Sound in south London, August 11, 2015. Morning dance parties with names like "Morning Gloryville" and "Daybreaker" are gathering steam in cities across the world, giving rise to a movement known as "conscious clubbing". Its founders aim to create the energy and community of electronic dance parties with fruit smoothies and coffee instead of the drugs and alcohol more common after nightfall. REUTERS/Toby Melville

