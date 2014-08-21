Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 22, 2014 | 1:27am IST

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
1 / 16
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
2 / 16
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
3 / 16
Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
4 / 16
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighbourhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. Police fired live rounds and teargas to disperse a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed on the sprawling ocean-front West Point neighborhood of Monrovia. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighbourhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. Police fired live rounds and teargas to disperse a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed on the...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighbourhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. Police fired live rounds and teargas to disperse a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed on the sprawling ocean-front West Point neighborhood of Monrovia. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
5 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare themselves before to carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare themselves before to carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare themselves before to carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
6 / 16
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

Friday, August 22, 2014
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
Close
7 / 16
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

Friday, August 22, 2014
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
Close
8 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
9 / 16
A boy stands near posters displaying a government message against Ebola at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

A boy stands near posters displaying a government message against Ebola at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
A boy stands near posters displaying a government message against Ebola at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
10 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
11 / 16
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
12 / 16
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 22, 2014
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 16
Pails and other supplies are visible in and outside newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Pails and other supplies are visible in and outside newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 22, 2014
Pails and other supplies are visible in and outside newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Close
14 / 16
Health workers wearing protective clothing disinfect themselves after an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms was found at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Health workers wearing protective clothing disinfect themselves after an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms was found at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Health workers wearing protective clothing disinfect themselves after an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms was found at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
15 / 16
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

Friday, August 22, 2014
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

Next Slideshows

Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

21 Aug 2014
Fury in Ferguson

Fury in Ferguson

Images from the demonstrations in Ferguson and surrounding areas.

20 Aug 2014
Protests in Ferguson

Protests in Ferguson

Protests continue in the St. Louis suburb over the police shooting of an unarmed teen.

20 Aug 2014
Floods in India

Floods in India

Heavy rains cause landslides and floods in many parts of India.

20 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures