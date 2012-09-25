Controversial Packers loss

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (R, obscured) appears to catch the game winning touchdown while being swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) and M.D. Jennings (R) in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. Tate should have been penalised on a game-ending play that denied the Green Bay Packers a win, the National Football League said on Tuesday while adding they will not overturn the result of the game. Seattle won Monday's game 14-12 after a last-second 'Hail Mary' pass to Tate was ruled a touchdown on a simultaneous catch in the end zone with Green Bay's M.D. Jennings. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante