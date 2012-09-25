Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 25, 2012 | 11:20pm IST

Controversial Packers loss

<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (R, obscured) appears to catch the game winning touchdown while being swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) and M.D. Jennings (R) in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. Tate should have been penalised on a game-ending play that denied the Green Bay Packers a win, the National Football League said on Tuesday while adding they will not overturn the result of the game. Seattle won Monday's game 14-12 after a last-second 'Hail Mary' pass to Tate was ruled a touchdown on a simultaneous catch in the end zone with Green Bay's M.D. Jennings. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (R, obscured) appears to catch the game winning touchdown while being swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) and M.D. Jennings (R) in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (R, obscured) appears to catch the game winning touchdown while being swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (38) and M.D. Jennings (R) in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. Tate should have been penalised on a game-ending play that denied the Green Bay Packers a win, the National Football League said on Tuesday while adding they will not overturn the result of the game. Seattle won Monday's game 14-12 after a last-second 'Hail Mary' pass to Tate was ruled a touchdown on a simultaneous catch in the end zone with Green Bay's M.D. Jennings. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
1 / 27
<p>A referee and players struggle to see who has possession of the ball between Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate and Green Bay Packers safety M.S. Jennings during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

A referee and players struggle to see who has possession of the ball between Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate and Green Bay Packers safety M.S. Jennings during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A referee and players struggle to see who has possession of the ball between Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate and Green Bay Packers safety M.S. Jennings during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
2 / 27
<p>Referees wait to make the call on whether Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) caught the game winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Referees wait to make the call on whether Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) caught the game winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Referees wait to make the call on whether Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) caught the game winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
3 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) catches the 14-12, game-winning touchdown in the endzone while he is swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Jarrett Bush (24) and Tramon Williams (38) during the final eight seconds of the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) catches the 14-12, game-winning touchdown in the endzone while he is swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Jarrett Bush (24) and Tramon Williams (38) during the final eight seconds of the fourth...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (bottom, obscured) catches the 14-12, game-winning touchdown in the endzone while he is swarmed by Green Bay Packers' Jarrett Bush (24) and Tramon Williams (38) during the final eight seconds of the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
4 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate walks off the field in the confusion moments after he scored the 14-12, game-winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the final eight seconds of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate walks off the field in the confusion moments after he scored the 14-12, game-winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the final eight seconds of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate walks off the field in the confusion moments after he scored the 14-12, game-winning touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the final eight seconds of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
5 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll laughs at the on-field, end of game confusion as Seahawks team photographer Corky Trewin takes pictures of him during the final four seconds of their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll laughs at the on-field, end of game confusion as Seahawks team photographer Corky Trewin takes pictures of him during the final four seconds of their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll laughs at the on-field, end of game confusion as Seahawks team photographer Corky Trewin takes pictures of him during the final four seconds of their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
6 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch (R) during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks 14-12 win over the Green Bay Packers in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch (R) during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks 14-12 win over the Green Bay Packers in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch (R) during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks 14-12 win over the Green Bay Packers in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
7 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pressure of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pressure of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pressure of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
8 / 27
<p>Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks defensivive pressure the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks defensivive pressure the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks defensivive pressure the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
9 / 27
<p>Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner (54), Clinton McDonald (69) and Jeron Johnson (32) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner (54), Clinton McDonald (69) and Jeron Johnson (32) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner (54), Clinton McDonald (69) and Jeron Johnson (32) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
10 / 27
<p>Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays dejected on the ground after being tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays dejected on the ground after being tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays dejected on the ground after being tackled three yards from the endzone by Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
11 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (91) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (in background) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (91) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (in background) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (91) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (in background) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
12 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
13 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll screams at his team during their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll screams at his team during their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll screams at his team during their game against the Green Bay Packers in this Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
14 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pass interference by Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pass interference by Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (R) fails to catch a touchdown pass due to defensive pass interference by Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) during the fourth quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
15 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson runs for a gain against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson runs for a gain against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson runs for a gain against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
16 / 27
<p>Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (R) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (R) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012....more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons (R) during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
17 / 27
<p>Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays on the ground after being sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays on the ground after being sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lays on the ground after being sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
18 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) and tight end Anthony McCoy (L) celebrate after Tate caught a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) and tight end Anthony McCoy (L) celebrate after Tate caught a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) and tight end Anthony McCoy (L) celebrate after Tate caught a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
19 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) pumps his fist after after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) pumps his fist after after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate (81) pumps his fist after after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
20 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against the Green Bay Packers during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against the Green Bay Packers during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs against the Green Bay Packers during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
21 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
22 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (51) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
23 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during their NFL Monday Night football game against the Green Bay Packers at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during their NFL Monday Night football game against the Green Bay Packers at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass during their NFL Monday Night football game against the Green Bay Packers at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
24 / 27
<p>Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (R) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter with teammate Red Bryant during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (R) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter with teammate Red Bryant during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012....more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Seattle Seahawks Bruce Irvin (R) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter with teammate Red Bryant during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
25 / 27
<p>Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is chased by Seattle Seahawks right guard Brandon Mebane during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is chased by Seattle Seahawks right guard Brandon Mebane during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is chased by Seattle Seahawks right guard Brandon Mebane during their NFL Monday Night football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
26 / 27
<p>Green Bay Packers "Cheesehead" fans sit at Centurylink Field to watch the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante</p>

Green Bay Packers "Cheesehead" fans sit at Centurylink Field to watch the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Green Bay Packers "Cheesehead" fans sit at Centurylink Field to watch the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks in their Monday night NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle, Washington, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Winged adventurers

Winged adventurers

Next Slideshows

Winged adventurers

Winged adventurers

Pictures of people skydiving and paragliding around the world.

24 Sep 2012
India at T20 World Cup

India at T20 World Cup

Team India in action at the Twenty20 World Cup 2012

24 Sep 2012
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

11 Sep 2012
London Paralympics

London Paralympics

Highlights from the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

10 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast