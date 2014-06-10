Edition:
India
Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 1:30pm IST

Cooling it off

A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
1 / 10
A man cools off in the waters of Dal Lake on a hot summer day in Srinagar July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
2 / 10
A boy reacts as he plays inside a pond on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
3 / 10
A Kashmiri boy dives into a spring to get some respite from a hot summer day in Srinagar August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
4 / 10
Boys play inside a drain as it rains in Mumbai July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
5 / 10
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
6 / 10
A boy plays with a rubber tube inside a pond on a hot summer day at in New Delhi May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
7 / 10
A boy cools himself off as he sits under a fountain on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
8 / 10
A Kashmiri vendor selling watermelons is seen through a hole in an ice block during a hot summer day in Srinagar May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
9 / 10
A boy cools off on a hot summer day in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
10 / 10
