Cooling Off
Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A boy reacts as he plays inside a pond on a hot summer day in New Delhi May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A boy jumps into a swimming pool to cool himself on a hot day in Chennai May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A girl cools off herself from a leaking water pipe on a hot day at a public park in Chennai March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Kashmiri vendor selling watermelons is seen through a hole in an ice block during a hot summer day in Srinagar May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A boy cools off on a hot summer day in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A boy plays in a water fountain on a hot day in Hyderabad April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder /Files
A boy rides a bicycle behind a water tanker to cool himself at a road construction site on a hot day in Agra June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files
A man cools himself by applying mud on his body on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A boy uses a polystyrene box to float on the river Tawi on a hot day in Jammu April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Boys play inside a water park to cool themselves on a hot day in Hyderabad April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Boys play inside a water park to cool themselves on a hot day in Hyderabad April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A man cools off in the Nondi Khola river on a hot summer day at Sevok village, near Darjeeling July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A boy bathes in a tube well to beat the heat on the outskirts of Chandigarh June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Boys jump into a lake to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A girl plays with water flowing out of fountain on a hot day in Hyderabad April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A girl bathes on a hot day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Children swim in a canal during a hot day on the outskirts of Amritsar June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Children play in a swimming pool during a hot day in Lucknow May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A boy plays in a water fountain during a hot day in the Hyderabad May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A boy cools himself in a canal on a hot day in Hyderabad April 7, 2007, 160 km (100 miles) from Karachi where temperature rose to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Akram Shahid/Files
A Sikh boy plays at the village well in Pawala on a hot summer day in Punjab June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A boy bathes in a stream at Dara on the outskirts of Srinagar May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A boy plays with jets of shooting water at the 'Adlabs Imagica' theme park in Khopoli, about 75 km (46 miles) from Mumbai April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy washes using a pipe that supplies water for trains at Old Delhi railway station in Delhi November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A schoolboy enjoys himself as huge waves hit Mumbai's seafront during high tide July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy uses a piece of styrofoam to stay afloat as he plays in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
