Copacabana awaits Pope
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A nun takes pictures of bathers before the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest reads the bible as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Catholic youths with a Venezuelan flag await the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pilgrims play on the sand as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest poses as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A priest from Argentina plays soccer on Copacabana beach where the Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Soldiers arrive to take up position before the arrival of Pope Francis at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Mexican pilgrims meet on Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Nuns and sunbathers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People gather at Copacabana beach where Pope Francis will return for a Via Crucis at night in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he rides in the popemobile along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
