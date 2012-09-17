Edition:
Cosplay fashion

<p>Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as Girl Kakashi and Kakashi (R) pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as Girl Kakashi and Kakashi (R) pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as Power Rangers characters pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as Power Rangers characters pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as video game characters Noel and Noctis (R) from Final Fantasy pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as video game characters Noel and Noctis (R) from Final Fantasy pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as manga inspired versions of Marvel characters Black Widow, Iron Man and Thor (L to R) pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as manga inspired versions of Marvel characters Black Widow, Iron Man and Thor (L to R) pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as manga characters pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as manga characters pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as manga characters pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Cosplay enthusiasts dressed as manga characters pose at the Paris Manga show September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A cosplay enthusiast poses at the anime and manga convention 'Animagics' in Bonn July 29, 2012. Animagics is one of the largest manga, anime, video games and pop culture convention in Germany gathering over 15,000 visitors over three days in Bonn. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

A cosplay enthusiast poses at the anime and manga convention 'Animagics' in Bonn July 29, 2012. Animagics is one of the largest manga, anime, video games and pop culture convention in Germany gathering over 15,000 visitors over three days in Bonn. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A cosplay enthusiast, wearing cosmetic contact lenses, poses at the anime and manga convention 'Animagics' in Bonn July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

A cosplay enthusiast, wearing cosmetic contact lenses, poses at the anime and manga convention 'Animagics' in Bonn July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A cosplay enthusiast rests backstage at the Polymanga show in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

A cosplay enthusiast rests backstage at the Polymanga show in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

<p>A cosplay enthusiast poses at the Polymanga show in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

A cosplay enthusiast poses at the Polymanga show in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

<p>Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the 2010 China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Teenagers dressed in cosplay costumes wait to perform at the 2010 China Digital Entertainment Carnival in Hefei, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A girl poses for a photo while dressed up as a character from the Japanese animation "Black Butler" before a cosplay competition starts in Taipei County, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

A girl poses for a photo while dressed up as a character from the Japanese animation "Black Butler" before a cosplay competition starts in Taipei County, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>A contestant dressed as the character "Kadaj" from the Japanese anime "Final Fantasy VII" poses during a Cosplay contest in Singapore, August 5, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

A contestant dressed as the character "Kadaj" from the Japanese anime "Final Fantasy VII" poses during a Cosplay contest in Singapore, August 5, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>Contestants for Singapore Cosplay 2009 pose at Downtown East in Singapore, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Sim Wei Yang</p>

Contestants for Singapore Cosplay 2009 pose at Downtown East in Singapore, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Sim Wei Yang

<p>A cosplay enthusiast poses at the Japan Expo in Paris, July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas White</p>

A cosplay enthusiast poses at the Japan Expo in Paris, July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas White

<p>Two girls pose as they dress up as a character from the Japanese animation 'Chobits', during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Two girls pose as they dress up as a character from the Japanese animation 'Chobits', during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A contestant for Singapore Cosplay 2009 poses at Downtown East in Singapore, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/ Joel Boh </p>

A contestant for Singapore Cosplay 2009 poses at Downtown East in Singapore, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/ Joel Boh

<p>Booth assistants in costume from a Japanese animation "Valkyria Chronicles" pose during a photo opportunity at Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 in Tokyo, March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Booth assistants in costume from a Japanese animation "Valkyria Chronicles" pose during a photo opportunity at Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 in Tokyo, March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A Japanese woman dressed in lolita fashion poses in front of the venue of the "Individual Fashion Expo.IV", a gothic and lolita and punk fashion event, in Tokyo, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

A Japanese woman dressed in lolita fashion poses in front of the venue of the "Individual Fashion Expo.IV", a gothic and lolita and punk fashion event, in Tokyo, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Cosplayer Jen Tam, dressed as comic character Doll, poses during the annual Ani-Com &amp; Games, a game and comic expo, inside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Cosplayer Jen Tam, dressed as comic character Doll, poses during the annual Ani-Com & Games, a game and comic expo, inside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>People dressed in gothic and lolita fashion toast during a fashion event at Christon cafe in Tokyo, September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

People dressed in gothic and lolita fashion toast during a fashion event at Christon cafe in Tokyo, September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Models in costume from Japanese animation "Space Battleship Yamato" pose at a photo opportunity at Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 in Tokyo, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Models in costume from Japanese animation "Space Battleship Yamato" pose at a photo opportunity at Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 in Tokyo, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A model dressed in an animation character's costume distributes leaflets to visitors at Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 in Tokyo, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A model dressed in an animation character's costume distributes leaflets to visitors at Tokyo International Anime Fair 2009 in Tokyo, March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Cosplay enthusiasts wait backstage before performing at the Polymanga show in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

Cosplay enthusiasts wait backstage before performing at the Polymanga show in Lausanne, Switzerland, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

<p>Kang Yun-jin, 18, poses in a costume during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Kang Yun-jin, 18, poses in a costume during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A contestant dressed as the character "Kurosaki Ichigo" from the Japanese anime "Bleach" poses during a Cosplay contest in Singapore, August 5, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

A contestant dressed as the character "Kurosaki Ichigo" from the Japanese anime "Bleach" poses during a Cosplay contest in Singapore, August 5, 2006. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>A girl dressed as the character Hino Kahoko from the Japanese anime "La Corda D'oro" poses for photographers at the Anime Festival Asia in Singapore, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A girl dressed as the character Hino Kahoko from the Japanese anime "La Corda D'oro" poses for photographers at the Anime Festival Asia in Singapore, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Waiters Ritsuki Sunomiya, Yuta Asami and Makoto Aoba (L-R), dressed as schoolboys and schoolteacher, pose at Edelstein cafe in Tokyo, January 29, 2008. The customers and waiters role play themes from manga comics. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Waiters Ritsuki Sunomiya, Yuta Asami and Makoto Aoba (L-R), dressed as schoolboys and schoolteacher, pose at Edelstein cafe in Tokyo, January 29, 2008. The customers and waiters role play themes from manga comics. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A woman in costume poses for photographs during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

A woman in costume poses for photographs during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A man holding an umbrella passes by cosplayers taking shelter from the rain as Typhoon Krovanh approaches Tokyo, August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

A man holding an umbrella passes by cosplayers taking shelter from the rain as Typhoon Krovanh approaches Tokyo, August 31, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>A woman dressed as a character from Japanese comic "Princess Princess" poses during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung </p>

A woman dressed as a character from Japanese comic "Princess Princess" poses during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

<p>A cosplay enthusiast from Germany poses at the Japan Expo in Paris, July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas White </p>

A cosplay enthusiast from Germany poses at the Japan Expo in Paris, July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas White

<p>A girl wearing a costume walks in Tokyo's Harajuku district, January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A girl wearing a costume walks in Tokyo's Harajuku district, January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A woman dressed in "Gothic Lolita" style poses during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung </p>

A woman dressed in "Gothic Lolita" style poses during the Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

<p>Japanese women dressed in Lolita fashion look at a model presenting a creation during the "Individual Fashion Expo.IV", a gothic, Lolita and punk fashion event, in Tokyo, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Japanese women dressed in Lolita fashion look at a model presenting a creation during the "Individual Fashion Expo.IV", a gothic, Lolita and punk fashion event, in Tokyo, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Cindy Wang places a coffee on a customer's table while working at the iMaid cafe in Toronto, December 5, 2006. T REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski </p>

Cindy Wang places a coffee on a customer's table while working at the iMaid cafe in Toronto, December 5, 2006. T REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

<p>A girl dressed up as a character from the Japanese comic "Paradise Kiss" rests on the floor during the Cosplay competition in Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung </p>

A girl dressed up as a character from the Japanese comic "Paradise Kiss" rests on the floor during the Cosplay competition in Ani-com Hong Kong, an animation and comic fair in Hong Kong, July 28, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

<p>Doris Chen poses for a photo while dressed up as a character from a Taiwanese puppet show, before the start of a cosplay competition in Taipei County, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Doris Chen poses for a photo while dressed up as a character from a Taiwanese puppet show, before the start of a cosplay competition in Taipei County, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

<p>Girls wearing cosplay outfits take a break in between performances during the 8th annual China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference in Shanghai, July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Girls wearing cosplay outfits take a break in between performances during the 8th annual China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference in Shanghai, July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Schoolgirls in costumes take a break on a bench during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

Schoolgirls in costumes take a break on a bench during the monthly Seoul Comic World event in Seoul, November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

<p>A cosplay performer wearing contact lenses, poses for a photo at the 8th annual China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference in Shanghai, July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A cosplay performer wearing contact lenses, poses for a photo at the 8th annual China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference in Shanghai, July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Yin Ya-lan rehearses backstage before the start of a cosplay competition in Taipei County, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

Yin Ya-lan rehearses backstage before the start of a cosplay competition in Taipei County, December 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

