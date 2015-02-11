Edition:
Costa Concordia verdict

An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2013
A seagull flies past the side of the cruise liner Costa Concordia during the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, January 12, 2014
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen during its refloat operation at Giglio harbour July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Two scuba divers of Italian Navy inspect inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island and lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters in this photo released on January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marina Militare

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2012
A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbour of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
A lightning storm is pictured over the sea near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, surrounded by cranes, outside Giglio harbour September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2012
Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2013
A Carabinieri scuba diver inspects the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
Relatives of victims cry as they stand on a ferry during a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the Costa Concordia shipwreck, in which 32 people died, outside Giglio harbour January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2013
A firefighter helicopter flies over the Costa Concordia cruise ship after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2012
Carabinieri's scuba divers inspect around the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Centro subacquei dei Carabinieri

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
A bench engraved with the name of the grounded Costa Concordia cruise ship (seen at rear) is seen washed up on the shore of Giglio island, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
Domnica Cemortan of Moldova looks on during a trial in Grosseto, central Italy, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2013
Passengers put on life vests along the corridors of the Costa Concordia cruise ship January 13, 2012 near Giglio, Italy, in this still image taken from an amateur video shot by a German passenger and obtained January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2012
Passengers arrive at Porto Santo Stefano after a cruise ship ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
Passengers line up on the side of the Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia and move down along the side of the vessel during the evacuation operation in this still image taken from video January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Guardia Costiera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2012
Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground is seen off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Italian Guardia di Finanza

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2012
The cruise ship Costa Serena sails as its sister ship Costa Concordia cruise ship lays on its side after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2012
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino prepares to read a speech during his trial in Grosseto February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
