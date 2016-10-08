Costumes for Comic Con
Chen Yifa from China poses for a selfie with a man dressed as William Birkin from Resident Evil at New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in a dressed as Reinhardt from Overwatch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Harley Quinn ride an escalator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in a Spiderman costume poses. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as Wac Bot walks under scaffolding. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed in costume walks with children. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vanessa Pham and Adrian Chan remove their costumes of Vault Boy and Vault Girl. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed in costume poses. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man dressed in costume gives the thumbs up while riding on a motorcycle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man takes a selfie with David Gonzalez, dressed as the Riddler, and Chloe Cofresi, dressed as Poison Ivy. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People dressed in costume are seen outside. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman in costume sits in the food court. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed in costume rides the subway escalator. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl dressed as Waldo waves from a terrace. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brent Schlosshauer applies make-up to his Simms Pet costume. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed in costumes walk out of a subway. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait in line to enter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
William S Hopkins, dressed as The Joker, kisses Gertrude Grussinger, dressed as Harley Quinn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person dressed as The Penguin. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed in costume wait in line to enter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
