India
Pictures | Sat Oct 8, 2016 | 7:36am IST

Costumes for Comic Con

Chen Yifa from China poses for a selfie with a man dressed as William Birkin from Resident Evil at New York Comic Con. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man in a dressed as Reinhardt from Overwatch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People dressed as Harley Quinn ride an escalator. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man in a Spiderman costume poses. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man dressed as Wac Bot walks under scaffolding. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man dressed in costume walks with children. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Vanessa Pham and Adrian Chan remove their costumes of Vault Boy and Vault Girl. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man dressed in costume poses. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man dressed in costume gives the thumbs up while riding on a motorcycle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man takes a selfie with David Gonzalez, dressed as the Riddler, and Chloe Cofresi, dressed as Poison Ivy. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People dressed in costume are seen outside. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A woman in costume sits in the food court. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A man dressed in costume rides the subway escalator. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A girl dressed as Waldo waves from a terrace. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Brent Schlosshauer applies make-up to his Simms Pet costume. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People dressed in costumes walk out of a subway. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People wait in line to enter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
William S Hopkins, dressed as The Joker, kisses Gertrude Grussinger, dressed as Harley Quinn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A person dressed as The Penguin. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People dressed in costume wait in line to enter. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
