Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 5, 2014 | 3:20am IST

Costumes of the Young Communist League

<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2014. Schools across the country celebrate the simultaneous anniversaries. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa</p>

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Suilber Cuesta, 8, poses in his Superman costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, Cuba April 4, 2014. Schools across the country celebrate the simultaneous anniversaries. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Close
1 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Osniel Liranza, 5, poses in his doctor costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
2 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yoan, 5, poses in his Philadelphia Phillies costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
3 / 15
<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Ana Fernandez, 8, poses in her Hawaiian costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
4 / 15
<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
5 / 15
<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Luis Carralero, 8, poses in his pirate costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
6 / 15
<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erisdanis Moiran,11, poses in his boxer costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
7 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Arleny Villar, 5, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
8 / 15
<p>Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Kindergarten student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Aaron Ridel, 5, poses in his Power Ranger costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
9 / 15
<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Jeanne Silva, 9, poses in her vampire costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
10 / 15
<p>First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

First grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 7, poses in his Incredible Hulk costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
11 / 15
<p>Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Second grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Yinna Gonsalez, 8, poses in her belly dancer costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
12 / 15
<p>Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
13 / 15
<p>Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Sixth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Stefanie Pena, 11, poses in her Barbie costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
14 / 15
<p>Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Saturday, April 05, 2014

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Daylen Martinez, 10, poses in her witch costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
On the Afghan campaign trail

On the Afghan campaign trail

Next Slideshows

On the Afghan campaign trail

On the Afghan campaign trail

Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.

05 Apr 2014
Portraits by George W. Bush

Portraits by George W. Bush

George W. Bush unveils his portraits of 24 current and former world leaders.

05 Apr 2014
High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.

04 Apr 2014
Life in the new Crimea

Life in the new Crimea

Scenes from the annexed Crimea peninsula.

04 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures