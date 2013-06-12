Countdown to G8
A demonstrator protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, wears a mask outside BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit, being held near Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, hold a banner as they walk to BAE systems headquarters in central London, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A security camera covered in camouflage netting is seen on a hill top surrounding the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A water cannon vehicle passes through a security checkpoint at the Lough Erne Golf Resort in County Fermanagh where the G8 summit is being held next week, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protesters, demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit, scuffle with police in central London June 11, 2013. Police in riot gear moved in on a building in London's Soho district where activists had planned an anti-G8 protest through the British...more
A protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit tries to evade a police officer in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An activist pushes a trolley after police raided a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An activist plays a guitar as police raid a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers forming a cordon scuffle with activists after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers form a cordon after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A police officer scuffles with a protester demonstrating against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Police officers detain an activist after raiding a building used as a base for demonstrators protesting against the upcoming G8 summit in central London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man walks his dog past a vacant shop, with graphics pasted to the outside to make it look like working butchers shop, in the village of Belcoo, Northern Ireland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Waste ground is hidden by a protective screen printed with scenic views of Fermanagh, near the Lough Erne Golf Resort where the G8 summit will be held next week, in County Fermanagh June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman known as Purl 5, 48, originally from Bedfordshire and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. The group is planning to target the June...more
A woman known as Purl 6, 31, originally from Newcastle and part of a group of 'yarnbombers' based in the rural South Down, poses near the Mourne Mountains in County Down, Northern Ireland April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
