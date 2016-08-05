Edition:
Countdown to Rio

Archers compete in the Men's Individual Ranking Round. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland trains at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Hana Matelova of Czech Republic trains for table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Rafael Nadal of Spain trains during practice. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Chinese team in training at the Lagoa Stadium. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Former Brazilian volleyball player Isabel Barroso holds the Olympic torch next to Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A close up of the hands of a member of China's women's gymnastics team training on the beam at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Youths sit handcuffed on a sidewalk as they are arrested by police in the Copacabana neighborhood, just a day before the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Madison Kocian of USA trains at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Lee Eun-Ju of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Members of the German team train for Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A 470 sailing class team in training REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Kristian Thomas of United Kingdom trains in gymnastics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Mayor Eduardo Paes carries the Olympic torch just after it was transported across Guanabara Bay from Niteroi to Rio de Janeiro three days before the official start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, August 3, 2016. Beth Santos/Courtesy of Rio de Janeiro City Hall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Japan's women's rugby sevens team are pictured on the pitch as they arrive for training. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Jose Carvalho of Portugal trains at the Whitewater Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Gymnast Marina Durunda of Azerbaijan (R) dances with a performer. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A Chinese gymnast practices on the beam before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
James Davis of Great Britain (L) trains for fencing before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Team Mexico attends their welcome ceremony at the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Jessica Fox of Australia trains at the Whitewater Stadium. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A swimmer practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
New Zealand team members clean a boat. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Judoka Maria Bernabeu of Spain trains. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Michael Phelps of United States drinks water as he visits the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
General view of the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Divers practice at the Olympic diving venue August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A rower from Norway trains before the Olympics August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Olympic torch relay in Iguaba Grande, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Luiz Mello

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Serbian water polo player in action at the Olympic water polo venue August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen through Olympic rings August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Athletes from Iran (R) have their pictures taken with visitors at the Olympic Village August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Syrian refugee team swimmer Yusra Mardini, 18, speaks with her German coach Sven Spannekrebs at the Olympic swimming venue August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Chinese Taipei team members eat McDonald's food inside the Olympic village August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Lithuania's swimmer Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in practice July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A German diver relaxes in the pool during practice August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Japanese table tennis player Oshima Yuya practices July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Gymnast Larissa Miller of Australia practices July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Beach volleyball player Paulo Nicolai of Italy trains July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Japanese archer Nagamine Saori practices. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Venezuela's fencer Alejandra Benitez adjusts her mask in practice July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Egypt's synchronized swimming team practices July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Sergio Reinaldo of Cuba's beach volleyball warms up July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
A swimmer prepares to start a practice session August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
