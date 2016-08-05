Countdown to Rio
Archers compete in the Men's Individual Ranking Round. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland trains at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Hana Matelova of Czech Republic trains for table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Rafael Nadal of Spain trains during practice. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese team in training at the Lagoa Stadium. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former Brazilian volleyball player Isabel Barroso holds the Olympic torch next to Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A close up of the hands of a member of China's women's gymnastics team training on the beam at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Youths sit handcuffed on a sidewalk as they are arrested by police in the Copacabana neighborhood, just a day before the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Madison Kocian of USA trains at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lee Eun-Ju of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the German team train for Canoe Slalom. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A 470 sailing class team in training REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kristian Thomas of United Kingdom trains in gymnastics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mayor Eduardo Paes carries the Olympic torch just after it was transported across Guanabara Bay from Niteroi to Rio de Janeiro three days before the official start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, August 3, 2016. Beth Santos/Courtesy of Rio de Janeiro...more
A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Japan's women's rugby sevens team are pictured on the pitch as they arrive for training. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jose Carvalho of Portugal trains at the Whitewater Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Gymnast Marina Durunda of Azerbaijan (R) dances with a performer. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Chinese gymnast practices on the beam before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
James Davis of Great Britain (L) trains for fencing before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Team Mexico attends their welcome ceremony at the Olympic Village. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Jessica Fox of Australia trains at the Whitewater Stadium. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A swimmer practices at the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
New Zealand team members clean a boat. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Judoka Maria Bernabeu of Spain trains. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Michael Phelps of United States drinks water as he visits the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
General view of the Olympic swimming venue. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Divers practice at the Olympic diving venue August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A rower from Norway trains before the Olympics August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Olympic torch relay in Iguaba Grande, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Luiz Mello
A Serbian water polo player in action at the Olympic water polo venue August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Christ the Redeemer is seen through Olympic rings August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Athletes from Iran (R) have their pictures taken with visitors at the Olympic Village August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Syrian refugee team swimmer Yusra Mardini, 18, speaks with her German coach Sven Spannekrebs at the Olympic swimming venue August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Chinese Taipei team members eat McDonald's food inside the Olympic village August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lithuania's swimmer Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in practice July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A German diver relaxes in the pool during practice August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Japanese table tennis player Oshima Yuya practices July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Gymnast Larissa Miller of Australia practices July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Beach volleyball player Paulo Nicolai of Italy trains July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Japanese archer Nagamine Saori practices. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Venezuela's fencer Alejandra Benitez adjusts her mask in practice July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Egypt's synchronized swimming team practices July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sergio Reinaldo of Cuba's beach volleyball warms up July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A swimmer prepares to start a practice session August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
